After taking over the Fall Classic in 2021, the restored Tri-City Raceway will claim the second showcase event from shuttered Yakima Speedway for the upcoming racing season.
The Apple Cup, which held its 52nd edition in 2019, will move to the West Richland track for a season-opening show on April 2-3 and serve as the 2022 opener for the Northwest Super Late Model Series.
Once the region’s go-to racing event at Yakima Speedway in the spring, the Apple Cup had a choppy end to its long run on the half-mile oval. The 2018 event was canceled when the property was tentatively sold, but when that fell through it returned in 2019 and Wenatchee’s Garrett Evans won the feature event for the fifth time.
In 2020 the Apple Cup was postponed and then canceled due to the pandemic, and then last year the track’s racing lease was not renewed and a portion of the property was old, bringing an end to nearly 60 years of racing at the site.
This year’s transplanted Apple Cup, which started in Yakima in 1966 and was won by Les Light, will feature a 125-lap event and launch the 10-race Northwest Super Late Model Series, which enters its ninth season.
Tri-City Raceway will conclude the Northwest Series with the 35th Fall Classic on Oct. 1-2. Started in Yakima in 1988 and last held here in 2020, the Fall Classic was picked up by TCR last year. Issaquah’s Jason Fraser, who previously won both of Yakima’s signature events, captured the victory at TCR’s reopening event.
The Northwest Series has also scheduled races for Wenatchee Valley, South Sound, Hermiston, Stateline and Magic Valley racing venues.
