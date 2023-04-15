Yakima Valley rolled to a pair of run-rule wins at the NWAC Crossover at Kiwanis Park Saturday afternoon.
The Yaks beat Highline 21-2 and then topped Olympic 14-4, both in five innings. They'll return to Kiwanis Park Sunday to play Clark at 2 p.m., followed by Edmonds at 4:30 p.m.
-
Central drops four to NNU
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington couldn't slow down red-hot Northwest Nazarene in a four-game sweep for the Nighthawks.
Alyssa Benthagen's RBI single and Harlee Carpenter's RBI triple produced Central's only runs in a 4-2 loss to start the series Friday afternoon. Carpenter went 2 for 3 with a double in the Wildcats' 8-0 five-inning loss to close out the first doubleheader.
Even though they didn't have the runs to show for it, CWU's bats found a little more success to begin Saturday, when Hannah Hvitved recorded two of her team's eight hits and an RBI in a 4-1 loss. But despite allowing Myiah Seaton's second double of the day, NNU's Tori Hensley pitched a shutout to beat Central 4-0 and close out the series with the Nighthawks' 10th win in their last 11 league games.
The Wildcats (5-12, 17-24) will travel to Simon Fraser for another four-game series next week, starting at noon Saturday.
CWU highlights — Game 1 Friday: Harlee Carpenter 1-4, 3b, RBI; Brooke Jordan 1-3, 2b. Game 2 Friday: Carpenter 2-3, 2b. Game 1 Saturday: Myiah Seaton 1-3, 2b, run; Hannah Hvitved 2-4, RBI. Game 2 Saturday: Seaton 2-3, 2b.
-
BASEBALL
Yaks split with Walla Walla
A walk-off win in 11 innings gave Yakima Valley a split at home against third-place Walla Walla Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Gray produced an RBI double to lift YVC to a 5-4 win, capping off his 3 for 5 day at the plate. Matthew Sauve went 2 for 4 with a double and scored three times, including the second of three runs to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning.
The Yaks fell 7-1 in the second game. YVC (6-6, 12-22) will host second-place Columbia Basin in a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Andrew Graham 2-5, run; Caleb Gray 3-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Kevin Corder 1-4, 2b; Matthew Sauve 2-4, 2b, 3 runs. Game 2: Brandon Faire 2-4.
-
Central Washington swept at Western Oregon
MONMOUTH, Ore. — Central Washington took an early lead in both games but struggled the rest of the day in a doubleheader sweep by host Western Oregon Saturday afternoon.
Trenton Love's two-run single put the Wildcats ahead in the first inning of a 9-3 loss and they repeated their early advantage when Kevin Varner Jr. doubled and scored in the first inning of a 10-2 loss. Central (10-11, 15-23) will complete its series at WOU Sunday with a doubleheader scheduled to start at noon.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Ben Leid 2-5, 2b; Austin Ohland 1-5, 2b; Sam Lauderdale 1-4. Game 2: Kevin Varner Jr. 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Travis Helm 2-4.
-
RUGBY
Central's season ends vs. BYU
ELLENSBURG — No. 1 Central Washington started slow and never recovered in a 62-31 D1A quarterfinal loss to No. 4 BYU Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats fell behind 31-0 after 23 minutes before Oscar Treacy's tie finally put them on the board. They eventually cut the lead to 31-19 but would not get any closer.
Central finished its season 8-2, with both losses coming against the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.