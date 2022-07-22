PORT ANGELES — Another terrific pitching performance extended Yakima Valley’s winning streak to three games Friday night.
West Valley graduate Blake Leaverton set the tone in a 3-0 win, giving up just one hit through six innings. Liam McCallum and Reilly McAdams closed out the Pippins’ third shutout of the summer.
Leaverton, who just finished his freshman season at Seattle University, struck out four en route to his third win in his last four starts. Even when an error helped the Lefties put a runner on third base with no outs in the fourth, Leaverton induced two ground balls and a popup to maintain a 1-0 lead.
Owen McWilliam doubled that advantage with a leadoff home run in the sixth, part of a 3-for-4 night for Yakima Valley’s left fielder. He scored a second run when Jackson Reed reached first base safely on a two-out error in the eighth.
It’s only the third time this season the Pippins have won while scoring fewer than four runs, but they’ve discovered far more way to beat teams as of late. That’s translated to a 15-7 record in West Coast League play following a 5-16 start, putting Yakima Valley within one game of .500 overall thanks to a pair of nonleague wins.
The Pippins will try to win their fifth straight series Saturday at Port Angeles before closing out the road trip on Sunday. UC Santa Barbara lefthander Michael Splaine’s scheduled to pitch exactly one week after he threw five shutout innings in a 10-4 win at Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.