More than 2,200 fans visited The Orchard Tuesday ready for fireworks from the Yakima Valley Pippins and former Selah standout Dylan Bishop in their home opener.
They delivered in dramatic fashion, capped off by Gabe Villaflor’s two-out walk-off single. Much like a late-arriving crowd, Yakima Valley’s offense started slow before a big ninth inning gave the Pippins a 4-3 win over six-time defending WCL champion Corvallis.
“Every single one of these guys has trust in me, has trust in each other,” Villaflor said. “We know that whoever was going to get the stick in the end was going to get it done.”
Manager Kyle Krustangel tried to keep the team positive through some poor at-bats early, as they tallied just three hits through seven innings. Sensational defensive plays by Knights right fielder Sam Stem and shortstop Ty Yakumoto added to Yakima Valley’s frustration by denying a pair of run-scoring opportunities.
Bishop largely did his part, pitching a solid five innings in his first appearance for the Pippins since the 2021 West Coast League championship series. Krustangel said despite a disappointing spring at Whitworth, he trusted the righthander who went 6-1 with a 3.88 ERA for Yakima Valley two years ago.
The game remained scoreless through four innings as Bishop cruised with four strikeouts before hitting the leadoff man and giving up a double to Cameron Rowe in the fifth. Both of them came around to score and the Knights added one more thanks to a two-out error and a two-base wild pitch the next inning.
Otherwise, relievers Joey Harmon and Wyatt Adams shut down Corvallis for four innings, setting the stage for Villaflor’s decisive single to left field. Former Yakima Valley College standouts Hank Dunn and Spencer Shipman began the ninth with a pair of hits and both came around to score before CJ Colyer, who reached base via walk, jogged home for the game-winning run.
It’s the second time in the last three years Yakima Valley opened its home schedule with Bishop on the mound and earned a win against the league’s dominant franchise. Corvallis has racked up over 100 wins more than any other WCL team and earned the right to play for the championship in 13 of the league’s 17 seasons, winning nine titles.
The Knights won three straight in Yakima to start the 2022 season, but Krustangel said he enjoys the early challenge against a team he’s seen quite often. Corvallis ended the Pippins’ season in Krustangel’s first two summers as manager, although they won Game 1 of a three-game series both times.
This early in the season, rosters look considerably different than they will for both clubs come playoff time, but every win still counts the same. Yakima Valley drew energy from a loud crowd Villaflor said brought back memories of going to summer baseball games when he was just a kid, and he’s eager to get the bats going sooner and build on a 3-1 start to the season when a seven-game homestand continues Wednesday night against Corvallis.
“I think our approach before the game was it’s just another game,” Villaflor said. “We’re not playing anybody that’s going to overpower us, so we know what we can do and we stick to our game.”
Pippins highlights: Dylan Bishop 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Spencer Shipman 1-4, 2b, run; Tommy Eisenstat 2-4, run, RBI; Gabe Villaflor 2-4, RBI.
