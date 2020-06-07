SELAH — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak completed its six-game weekend series with River City — the first live sporting events in the Valley in nearly three months — by dropping a pair of games Sunday to the A’s at Carlon Park.
River City followed a 6-4 victory in the opener with a 5-2 win.
The Pak’s Tommy Meluskey was 4 for 5 with a double and triple for the day.
Yakima Valley opened the series Friday with a sweep. The Pak won the opener 6-1 behind the pitching of Dylan Bishop (three hits, six strikeouts) and followed that with a 10-4 romp in the nightcap with Nate Gutierrez finishing 3 for 3 with three RBI and Jack Van De Brake adding two hits, including a double.
River City bounced back with a sweep of its own Saturday. The A’s took the opener 6-3 and won 10-2 in the second game.
The Pak is off Monday before hosting Kennewick for doubleheaders on Tuesday and Wednesday. Centralia then visits for three games June Thursday and Friday.
The Yakima Pepsi Beetles are unable to play at Parker Faller Field at Yakima Valley College until restrictions in Yakima County are lifted.
The Beetles are heading to Montana this week to open their season at a tournament in Bozeman and will return to Montana for several more tournaments.