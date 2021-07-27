KENNEWICK — The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak earned a spot in the American Legion state tournament winner’s bracket final with a 11-4 win over the Vancouver Mavericks on Tuesday night.
Nate Gutierrez threw a complete game with five strikeouts and drove in two runs while Drew Johnson posted three hits and Eli Grange had two to lead the Pak. They scored three runs in the first inning and four in the third to jump out to a 7-0 lead.
Yakima Valley outhit Vancouver 15-6 and didn’t commit any errors, compared to three by the Mavericks. Johnson also came up big in Monday night’s tournament opener against Bellingham, when he went 2 for 4 with two doubles and scored on Adam Goodrich’s single.
The Pak will play Wednesday night against Lakeside, which scored four runs in its last at-bat to beat Kennewick 7-6 Tuesday night.
In Tuesday’s loser-out games, Bellingham beat Wilder 1-0 and Spokane topped Hanford 4-3. Yakima Valley needs three more wins to capture the title of the double elimination tournament and advance to the regional tournament in Gillette, Wyo.