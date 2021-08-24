The NBA's G League Ignite will be the next stop in Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp's basketball journey, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Beauchamp drew attention from Washington, Washington State and others and considered playing high-level college basketball after averaging 30.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during a Covid-shortened season last spring at Yakima Valley.
Instead, the 6-foot-7 guard plans to join the G League's developmental team based in Walnut Creek, Calif., which played its inaugural season in early 2021. Beauchamp, a four-star recruit in the class of 2020, will be the program's first player more than a year removed from his high school graduation.
An impressive summer at The Crawsover, Jamal Crawford's Pro Am league in Seattle, confirmed Beauchamp's ability to compete with NBA-level talent. He's hoping the G League experience leads to his selection in the 2022 NBA draft, a goal Beauchamp's been working towards since before he left Yakima for Seattle after eighth grade.
After spending two years as a reserve behind talented upperclassmen for 4A state champions at Nathan Hale and Garfield, Beauchamp earned 3A Metro League MVP honors in his junior season at Rainier Beach. He moved to Arizona to play his final high school season at Dream City Christian School.
Beauchamp then decided to forgo college and trained with Chameleon BX, a training program in San Francisco, before coming back to Yakima due to limitations based on COVID-19 restrictions. The Yaks picked up Beauchamp just before the season began the season began in April and he scored 50 points in an overtime loss at Treasure Valley.
The G League season begins in November.