Yakima United scored late to complete an perfect home record Sunday afternoon at Sozo Sports Complex.
Hector Valdovinos headed a cross from East Valley graduate Juan "Nan" Mendoza into the net in the 88th minute to give the Hoppers a 2-1 win over Everett. That put Yakima United four points clear of second place Washington Premier, thanks largely to a 5-0 mark at home, including a forfeit win over Olympia.
Gilbert Bautista opened the scoring just before halftime with a left-footed shot from just outside the box. Everett's Sidat Trawally found an equalizer early in the second half.
Yakima United could clinch a playoff spot if either Washington Premier or PacNW wins Monday's game between the two clubs. The Hoppers finish their regular season July 10 at Vancouver and would host a semifinal on July 16 or 17 if they stay in first place.
