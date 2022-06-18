After struggling to find goals in two tough road losses, a new lineup for Yakima United put its scoring ability on full display Saturday at Sozo Sports Complex.
East Valley graduate Juan “Nan” Mendoza dribbled around multiple Spokane Shadow defenders to score his first goal in two seasons and put the Hoppers on the board less than two minutes into the match. That opened up a flood of chances and five other players converted in a 7-1 rout over a team that held Yakima to a 2-2 draw in the season opener at Spokane.
“Honestly it looked like they put their heads down because at their home when we played them, they were attacking us more than we were attacking them,” Mendoza said. “They came to our home now and it was the opposite way.”
The Hoppers enjoyed playing at Sozo for the first time in more than a month, since the Oly-Pen Force forfeited a match scheduled for June 4. Four different players scored when Yakima United beat PacNW 4-2 in its home opener on May 14.
But the return trip to Seattle’s North SeaTac Park proved much more difficult last week, ending with a 4-0 Hoppers loss. They fell 2-1 to Washington Premier two weeks earlier, an offensive letdown for a team that scored ten goals in its first three matches.
Gonzalo Frausto and Raymundo Mendez scored seven goals before suffering injuries, forcing coach Hector Vega to find other scoring options. Cesar Rodriguez delivered a perfectly placed free kick before leaving with an injury of his own, and veteran captain Missael Lopez drilled a shot into the net from around 25 yards out.
The scoring resumed shortly after halftime when Alejandro Guzman headed in a cross from Mendoza, then Israel Gonzalez scored off an assist from Hector Valdovinos three minutes later. Selah graduate Nico Hernandez put Yakima United ahead 6-0 and took advantage of a turnover to score his team’s final goal, leaving Vega with few complaints.
“We needed the goals,” Vega said. “Whenever you can play everybody it brings the team together and everybody’s happy.”
He said it’s been a challenge to select just 18 players for every match out of the 24-26 regularly showing up at practice, and Yakima United’s depth could be tested in the upcoming week. Along with their final two home matches next Friday and Sunday, the Hoppers might also play a tournament match earlier in the week.
Saturday’s win kept Yakima United in contention for one of the conference’s two playoff spots with just three games remaining. Next Friday could be critical when the club welcomes Washington Premier, which beat Oly-Pen 10-0 on Saturday to remain two points ahead of the Hoppers.
First half: 1, Yakima United, Juan Mendoza, 17:00; 2, Yakima United, Cesar Rodriguez, 24:00; 3, Yakima United, Missael Lopez (Gilberto Bautista), 32:00.
Second half: 4, Yakima United, Alejandro Guzman (Mendoza), 47:00; 5, Yakima United, Israel Gonzalez (Hector Valdovinos), 50:00; 6, Yakima United, Nico Hernandez (Valdovinos), 69:00; 7, Spokane, Chase Reidt, 71:00; 8, Yakima United, Hernandez, 77:00.
Saves: Andrew Huffman (S), 7; Luis Birrueta (Y) 5, Jacob Rhodes (Y) 0.
