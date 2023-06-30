A quick start and relentless pressure carried Yakima United to another unprecedented achievement Friday night.
Hundreds of fans lined the field at Sozo Sports Complex to watch United take on the Wenatchee All-Stars in the fourth Washington State Super Cup final. The team full of former Yakima Valley high school standouts didn't disappoint, rolling to a 7-0 win to capture the first trophy in the club's history.
"We knew what we were playing for today," Sunnyside graduate Brian Licona said. "From our loss (last Sunday at Spokane) we knew that we couldn't lose. This is the first trophy, so I think we were all focused in."
The former Columbia Basin College standout who's preparing for his final season at Saint Martin's this fall gave Yakima United a 2-0 lead in the 33rd minute when he buried a half volley into the corner off a cross from Gonzalo Frausto. Licona added two more goals in the second half to complete what he said was his first hat trick since middle school.
He didn't play for Yakima United in a preseason game at Wenatchee, when the two teams finished tied 2-2. Raymundo Mendez quickly broke the deadlock Friday and Yakima United went into halftime ahead by three goals thanks to Diego Lopez's tally just two minutes after Licona's first.
Mendez, the Davis and CBC midfielder headed to Seattle Pacific this fall who often controls play for United, added a goal of his own in the 49th minute. Tony Bautista scored in the second half as well and veteran goalkeeper Luis Birrueta made five saves to preserve the shutout.
The Hoppers won 9-0 over Grays Harbor and 11-3 over Cultures United to reach the final of the Super Cup, a statewide tournament featuring 10 teams from various adult leagues. Yakima United won three random draws to host all of its matches and became the first team from the east side of the Cascades to win the trophy.
Jose Marquez captured a Super Cup title last season with Oly Town, which moved up to the professional ranks when it joined USL 2 this season. Yakima United's captain anchors a defense that had only given up three goals in seven games prior to last weekend's league loss at Spokane.
"it's hard to distinguish between the two (titles) but I think I like this one a little more because it's for my city, for the town of Yakima, for the Yakima Valley," Marquez said. "It's about time we get a championship here."
He's hoping they can play for another one next month when the Evergreen Premier League playoffs begin. Yakima leads the I-90 Conference heading into its home regular season finale Saturday against Leones de Seattle, scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. at Sozo.
