Yakima United refused to let a hot summer evening affect its high-energy style of play in Saturday's Evergreen Premier League soccer semifinal at Sozo Sports Complex.
Everett struggled to keep up and a dominant first half carried United to a 5-1 win, clinching its first championship appearance in club history. Much like most of the team's games throughout the season, this outcome never seemed in doubt as relentless pressure and effective combination play tilted the game heavily in Yakima's direction.
"Since the beginning the coach told us to forget about how we started the other games," said forward Michael Raya, who scored the game's first goal in the sixth minute off a cross from Mario Negrete. "I think they're not as used to (the heat) over there. It's a little colder weather so I think it's a little advantage."
Defender Diego Lopez said learning that Spokane upset two-time defending champion Bellingham in Saturday's other semifinal gave Yakima United a boost before kickoff, especially because it means next week's final will be back at Sozo. Captain Jose Marquez provided even more motivation with his pregame speech, reminding the team this was a "do-or-die" situation.
Raya showed why he's become one of the league's top scorers this season, creating plenty of chances for an explosive attack that has totaled 111 goals in 12 games, including three routs to win the Washington Super Cup. But the Davis graduate also passed up a shot at his second goal, instead finding Negrete for one of two assists to make it 4-0 just before halftime.
Everett found a little more success breaking through Yakima United's defense in the second half, eventually setting up a penalty kick goal for Arjun Gill in the 78th minute. But for the most part the Hoppers' back line held strong and Lopez stepped up often to become part of the attack, scoring one goal and assisting another.
"Our coach Junior (Garcia), he's always told me and all the other defenders to press and push high," said Lopez, an East Valley graduate and starter on Columbia Basin's NWAC championship team last fall. "So when we can make those runs, cross the ball in or even attack, we keep the pressure high, win it, just create more opportunities."
He credited center backs Alexander Magana and Marquez for leading the communication on the back line, along with veteran goalkeeper Luis Birrueta. Raya offered plenty of praise for his teammates as well, especially CBC standouts Reymundo Mendez and Johnny Ramirez for their contributions in the midfield.
Yakima United's set for another showdown against the Spokane Shadow after the two teams split their regular season games. Ramirez netted two goals to lead Yakima to a 4-0 win at home and Raya briefly put his team ahead 1-0 before Spokane rallied for a 3-1 home win last month.
Kickoff time for the final will be determined early next week.
First half: 1, Yakima United, Michael Raya (Mario Negrete), 6:00; 2, Yakima United, Reymundo Mendez (Diego Lopez), 14:00; 3, Yakima United, Diego Lopez, 23:00; 4, Yakima United, Negrete (Raya), 45:00.
Second half: 5, Everett, Arjun Gill, 78:00; 6, Yakima United, Juan Diego Mendoza (Raya), 85:00.
