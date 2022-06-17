Yakima United’s set to close out its 2022 home schedule with three matches in eight days at Sozo Sports Complex, starting Saturday night against Spokane.
It’s United’s first home match since beating PacNW 4-2 on May 14, thanks to goals by Gonzalo Frausto, Raymundo Mendez, Luis Haro and Nico Hernandez. The Hoppers also earned a forfeit win after the Oly-Pen Force canceled its trip to Yakima on June 4.
Yakima United sits in third place in the Evergreen Premier League’s I-90 Conference with four matches left, including home games against Washington Premier next Friday and the Everett Jets next Sunday. The conference’s top two teams qualify for the playoffs in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.