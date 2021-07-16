PUYALLUP — Despite bringing plenty of pressure and creating several opportunities in the second half, Yakima United's men couldn't punch through an equalizer and fell 1-0 to Washington Premier in the Evergreen Premier League quarterfinals Friday night.
Derek Johnson's tally in the 67th minute on his home field was the difference for Washington Premier, which improved to 5-2 as the North Division's No. 2 seed and advanced to next week's semifinals.
Yakima, the South's No. 3 playoff entry, ended its season at 2-4-1.
In Friday's other quarterfinal, Pac Northwest defeated the Oly Town Artesians 2-1.
The other two quarterfinals will be played Saturday with Vancouver at Bellingham and Everett at Tacoma Narrows.