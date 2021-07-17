A shortened summer season came to a close Friday and Saturday for Yakima United’s soccer teams.
Despite bringing plenty of pressure and creating several opportunities in the second half at Puyallup, Yakima United’s men couldn’t punch through an equalizer and fell 1-0 to Washington Premier in the Evergreen Premier League quarterfinals Friday night.
Derek Johnson’s tally in the 67th minute on his home field was the difference for Washington Premier, which improved to 5-2 as the North Division’s No. 2 seed and advanced to next week’s semifinals.
Davis grad and Yakima Valley College sophomore Brianna Garfias scored United’s lone goal off an assist from Arianna Lopez in a 5-1 loss to Blackhills FC. Five different players scored in the season finale for United, which finished 3-2.
The Yakima men, the South’s No. 3 playoff entry, ended their season at 2-4-1.
In Friday’s other quarterfinal, Pac Northwest defeated the Oly Town Artesians.
The other two quarterfinals will be played Saturday with Vancouver at Bellingham and Everett at Tacoma Narrows.