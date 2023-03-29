After reaching the Evergreen Premier League semifinals for the first time in club history, Yakima United's bringing plenty of optimism into the 2023 season.
Coach Junior Garcia is returning after one year away to lead a young, talented group, most of whom played a year ago. Yakima United is set to host Grays Harbor in a Washington State Super Cup match at Sozo Sports Complex on April 8 before opening the regular season at home against Seattle City FC.
"Everything that I make them do, I focus a lot on just two-touch, one-touch, and they make it look easy so the credit goes to them," Garcia said. "All these guys, they play really beautiful. It makes the coaching easy."
Their skill shined in Sunday's exhibition at Sozo, a 7-1 win over Portland's Rose City FC. That came just one day after Yakima United held open tryouts, where assistant coach Hector Vega — the head coach in 2022 — said about 20 to 25 players showed up.
Former Selah standout Nico Hernandez, who played at Peninsula College before transferring to Division II Cal State Dominguez Hills, said the team's youthful energy provided a big benefit in its comfortable win. He's expecting a roster featuring primarily 19-to-24-year-olds to consistently wear down opponents thanks to their speed and stamina.
"You can tell the connection's already there 'cause a lot of these guys either played high school, club, or they played Sunday leagues around here," Hernandez said. "So the connection is there, it's just working on those little details."
Garcia hopes to keep Sunnyside grad Jose Marquez, a two-time all-GNAC honorable mention, as the leader and defensive anchor for the Hoppers' 3-5-2 formation. However, Marquez will be in Seattle Friday to try out for the team he joined last summer, United Soccer League 2's Oly Town, and his potential departure could alter Yakima United's strategy.
Hernandez plans to spend more time with the team than he did last summer and could play a bigger role on the back line alongside East Valley graduate Diego Lopez. He'll be joined in the lineup by his Columbia Basin College teammates, Toppenish's Alexander Magana and Juan Diego Mendoza, as well as former Davis midfielder Raymundo Mendez, who's headed to Seattle Pacific next fall.
"Ray, he's the engine in the middle," Hernandez said of the NWAC all-East region selection. "He's a quality player."
Garcia coached many of the team's younger players, including Magana, Lopez and Mendoza on club teams with the Central Washington Sounders and played against several others in area leagues. Vega said everyone loves playing for Garcia, and his energy was on full display while he stepped in as a goalkeeper during a fast-paced drill at the end of Monday's practice.
One of his top priorities will be keeping the team motivated throughout the season, which ends with the semifinals on July 22, followed by the league championship on July 29. He knows consistency will be key if Yakima United wants to continue the success of last summer when Yakima United won all five of its home matches, including one forfeit, on the way to a second-place finish in the EPL's I-90 Conference.
They're also excited to play in the Super Cup, a European-style competition featuring 10 teams from various regional leagues and won by Oly Town a year ago.
