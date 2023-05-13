SUMNER — Yakima United's early-season dominance continued with a 5-0 win at Northstar United Saturday night at Sumner High School.
A week after scoring eight goals for the Hoppers in the first half a 31-0 thrashing of Seattle City, Davis graduate Michael Raya added two more goals to help United open up a 4-0 halftime lead. Another Davis grad, Raymundo Mendez, added the final goal in the 56th minute.
The Hoppers improved to 2-0 in league play and will also play for the Washington Super Cup title next month after beating Cultures FC 11-3 last Sunday.
First half: 1, YUFC, Michael Raya, 11:00; 2, YUFC, Juan Diego Mendoza, 30:00; 3, YUFC, Raya, 35:00; 4, YUFC, Tony Bautista, 45:00.
Second half: 5, YUFC, Raymundo Mendez, 56:00.
