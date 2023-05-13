SUMNER — Yakima United's early-season dominance continued with a 5-0 win at Northstar United Saturday night at Sumner High School.

A week after scoring eight goals for the Hoppers in the first half a 31-0 thrashing of Seattle City, Davis graduate Michael Raya added two more goals to help United open up a 4-0 halftime lead. Another Davis grad, Raymundo Mendez, added the final goal in the 56th minute.

The Hoppers improved to 2-0 in league play and will also play for the Washington Super Cup title next month after beating Cultures FC 11-3 last Sunday.

First half: 1, YUFC, Michael Raya, 11:00; 2, YUFC, Juan Diego Mendoza, 30:00; 3, YUFC, Raya, 35:00; 4, YUFC, Tony Bautista, 45:00.

Second half: 5, YUFC, Raymundo Mendez, 56:00.

Tags

I’m Luke Thompson, a reporter in my seventh year at the YH-R following stints at seven publications in the preceding seven years. My primary focus is covering the many great prep sports stories in the Yakima Valley, as well as the sports at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University.Ialso cover Pippins baseball and Outdoors features. After spending my childhood in Kansas followed by college at the University of Missouri and jobs at various papers in the South/Midwest, I’ve tried to make up for all those years without mountains by spending a lot of time in the Cascades skiing, hiking, camping, or just exploring on my own or with my wife and our dog. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment