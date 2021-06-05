Yakima United celebrated its home opener by beating the Vancouver Victory 6-1 Saturday at Sozo Sports Complex.
Jose Marquez opened the scoring with a header goal eight minutes into the match on a windy day in the Yakima Valley. Hector Valdivinos came off the bench to score a hat trick and Johnny Ramirez added a goal and an assist for United.
Yakima will continue its six-game regular season at home next Saturday against the Oly Town Artesians, who lost 3-1 to Vancouver last week.
First half: 1, Yakima, Jose Marquez, 8:00. 2, Yakima, Johnny Ramirez, 17:00. 3, Vancouver, 28:00. 4, Yakima, Tony Bautista.
Second half: 5, Yakima, Hector Valdivinos (Ramirez), 74:00. 6, Yakima, Valdivinos, 88:00. 7, Yakima, Valdivinos, 90:00.
SENIOR LEGION
Saturday’s games
Coeur d’Alene 8, Yakima 4 (Yak: Dillon Morrow 1-3, 2b, run; Greyson McDaniel 1-3, RBI; Jacob Manley 1-1; Stevan Rodriquez 2-4, run).
Coeur d’Alene 12, Yakima 1 (Yak: Chase Hansen 1-3, McDaniel 1-3, run; Manley 2-3, 2b.
JUNIOR LEGION
Saturday’s games
Gonzaga Prep 12, Yakima Valley Peppers 5 (YV: Carter Graham 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Steven Johnson 2b, RBI; Luke Jenkins 2b, RBI).
Yakima Valley Peppers 7, Gonzaga Prep 6 (YV: Isaac Froula 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Cire Lluh 2-3, 2b, 3b; Joel Godina 2-4, 2 runs, RBI).