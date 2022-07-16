BELLINGHAM — Yakima United’s first-ever semifinal didn’t go as planned Saturday night in Bellingham.
The Hoppers fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 3-0 loss to the I-5 Conference’s top seed. Bellingham United extended its home unbeaten streak to 20 matches to advance to its third straight Evergreen Premier League championship.
Eric Bunnell scored first in the seventh minute with an assist from Eric Jones and Dylan Langei doubled Yakima’s deficit just before halftime. Ivan Colin added a third goal late in the second half.
Yakima United finished 6-4-1, its best record ever in the EPL. The only other time the Hoppers won five matches was in the league’s inaugural year, when they went 5-8-1.
Washington Premier, which lost 3-1 at Yakima in June, beat Everett 3-2 in the other semifinal. Bellingham’s scheduled to host next week’s championship as it goes for its second straight title.
First half: 1, Bellingham United, Eric Bunnell (Eric Jones), 7:00; 2, Bellingham United, Dylan Langei (Christian Caro), 42:00.
Second half: 3, Bellingham United, Ivan Colin (Elliott Rains), 82:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.