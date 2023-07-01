Yakima United keeps taking its success on the field to new heights this season, often making it look easy.
A 7-0 win over the Wenatchee All-Stars in Friday night's Washington State Super Cup final marked a new milestone, earning the club's first trophy. Thanks to a young, talented group of local players who have known one another for most of their lives, captain Jose Marquez said this could be just the beginning.
"We expect to win every single game," Marquez said. "We're going for the (Evergreen Premier League title) next."
They put themselves in good position to achieve that goal by winning five straight matches to open the league season before a 3-1 loss at Spokane last Sunday. Yakima United beat Spokane 4-0 at home on June 4 and remains atop the I-90 conference standings with a healthy lead in goal differential, the first tiebreaker.
Veteran goalkeeper Luis Birrueta has been a part of Yakima United since 2016 and said he's the oldest player on this season's roster. The Davis graduate who played for the reserve team of the National Professional Soccer League's Tacoma Stars credited his teammates for all the hard work they've put in to build chemistry throughout their careers.
"We've got a lot of players over here, two signees from Tacoma Stars, a lot of D2 players, (Columbia Basin College) players that won the NWAC last year," Birrueta said. "It's not just CBC, these guys all grew up in the Valley."
Elite leadership
The Super Cup title marked a new experience for everyone in United's lineup, except for Marquez.
Oly Town named the Sunnyside graduate its defensive MVP last season after he captained the team to the championship, even scoring a goal in the final match. The central defender who spent four seasons at Saint Martin's returned this season to anchor the back line for Yakima United, which he began playing for in 2018.
Birrueta said his job's made easier by Marquez's leadership, and they've competed together since they were in elementary school. Another Sunnsyide standout, Brian Licona, said he's seen Marquez thrive as a captain for close to a decade, since Licona was a freshman in high school.
"We already know what he's about," Licona said. "He's going to bring it every game. He's a leader for sure."
Hip surgery a year and a half ago kept Licona off the field for a significant period of time, so the Saint Martin's defender who spent two seasons at CBC eagerly made his Yakima United debut this season. After missing several chances at Spokane, Licona came off the bench to tally three goals in the Super Cup final, including a tough half volley to make it 2-0 and a rebound off his saved penalty kick to cap off the hat trick.
Licona didn't travel to Wenatchee for a preseason match in April, when the two teams played to a 2-2 draw. In their second meeting, Yakima United started the scoring early on a third-minute goal from Eisenhower graduate Johnny Ramirez, and Birrueta said they drew energy from the hundreds of fans lining the field at Sozo Sports Complex.
Six players from last fall's CBC team started the match, including Ramirez, whose 13 goals led the NWAC champs. CBC midfielder Raymundo Mendez added a header goal while controlling the center of the field, and he's headed to Seattle Pacific to play Division II soccer this fall.
Marquez said CBC's aggressive, high-pressure style fits well at United, allowing it to wear down opponents over the course of 90 minutes. Possession shifted more and more in favor of the Hoppers on Friday after Wenatchee missed some key opportunities early to keep the match close.
Yakima United is unbeaten at home over the past two seasons, and a renewed commitment to the team has made them nearly as good on the road this summer. Marquez credited coach Junior Garcia, a former United player himself, for inspiring his players to stay focused on achieving their ambitious goals.
"Everybody respects Junior a lot and everybody comes to practice because he has good things to say about us, good things to say to us," Marquez said. "Everybody respects him a lot so we've got to show up."
Gaining ground
Teams west of the Cascades won the first three Super Cups and they've dominated the EPL lately, capturing the last titles.
Yakima United won all three random draws to host and never seemed tested in the Super Cup, beating Grays Harbor 9-0 and Cultures United 11-3 on the way to the final. The tournament features teams from adult leagues all across Washington, and 10 teams signed up to participate this year.
Marquez said players on the west side have always known Eastern Washington could produce individual talent. They're still looking to prove they can compete as a team, and Marquez believes they'll benefit from playing with that chip on their shoulder.
United (6-1) won Saturday night against second-place Leones FC by forfeit and could host a semifinal at Sozo Sports Complex on July 22. After the Hoppers reached the semifinals for the first time ever last season, Marquez said he's eager to help the team go even further and add another trophy to his collection.
"It's hard to distinguish between the two (Super Cup titles) but I think I like this one a little more because it's for my city, for the town of Yakima, for the Yakima Valley," Marquez said. "It's about time we get a championship here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.