The Yakima Tennis Club, which will again host state high school tournaments later this month, was named the USTA’s Pacific Northwest Facility of the Year for 2022.
“It was an amazing honor and truly highlights the accomplishments from our hard-working staff and supportive membership,” said YTC general manager Claire Bardwell, who received the award at a recent ceremony along with assistant manager Rich Lozano.
Eighty facilities throughout the Pacific Northwest region qualified for the award.
The USTA follows a judging criteria that includes, among other things, player development with junior and adult, excellence of court surface and lights, and quality as a host site for all level of tournaments.
The Yakima Tennis Club is hosting the Class 1A and 2B boys and girls state championships on May 26-27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.