After waiting nearly four months to drop a green flag, Yakima Speedway is slowly coming back to life.
But, following the trends and restrictions of the time, spectators won’t see it.
Following a “recreational day” for the Hobby Stocks class late last month, the Speedway is hosting a similar event for the Pro Late Models on Saturday, which will end with a 50-lap race at the half-mile oval.
Veteran Speedway official Randy Marshall Sr. said he expects 12 or more Pro Late Model cars this weekend and hopes to work in other classes this month.
“We’re trying to get them on the track one at a time as dates are available,” Marshall said. “Unfortunately it’s participants only with no fans. It’s what we’re calling a recreational day — a couple hours of practice, some qualifying rounds, maybe a heat race and then it looks like we’ll have them run 50 laps. Drivers want to get on the track and we definitely want them to, but we’ve been forced to be patient.”
With the coronavirus outbreak hitting in March, the Speedway lost one of its two signature events — the 53rd annual Apple Cup the first weekend in April. Additional racing dates fell like dominoes since crowds aren’t allowed in the first two phases of the state’s Safe Start re-opening plan. Yakima County is currently in a modified Phase 1.5 and approval for limited numbers of spectators won’t be possible until Phase 3.
Speedway officials have been in contact with local health authorities and are hopeful that, if the county reaches Phase 3 next month, the Speedway could have fans for the Sun City 125 on the Northwest Super Late Model circuit.
“We’re working real hard on that,” Marshall said. “Hopefully we can move out of this phase soon. We’re looking into all things we’d need to do, taking temperatures at the gate, spreading people out, all of that. We’re going to try for that.”
Even more hope rests with the Fall Classic in October, which comes a year after the Speedway had one of its most successful season-ending events ever.
“We’re gearing up for it,” Marshall said. “We’re expecting over 200 cars, and we’ve got a $10,000 winner’s purse for Super Lates and $5,000 for Pro Lates. Everyone’s looking forward to that and we need it.”
Regional tracks have been hit extremely hard by the pandemic, which has forced the cancellation of races across the nation. The only way to get up and running has been without fans, who create the revenue that keeps the tracks alive.
Renegade Raceway in Parker began hosting drag-racing events without spectators last month, and Skagit Speedway, a venerable and popular dirt track on the westside, has been trying to offset its fan-less events by broadcasting races via pay-per-view. Skagit shifted its races from the weekend to Thursdays to maximize viewership.
On the oval circuit, Wenatchee Valley, Spokane Valley and South Sound are running limited events without fans and as a result the Northwest Super Late Model Series as yet to start. Wenatchee Valley is hoping to hold the first NWSLM race this month.
In Oregon, where restrictions are lighter, Hermiston Raceway has staged races with limited fans and will do so for its Atomic Shootout on July. The two-race Pro Late Model event will have a maximum capacity of 250 for each race.
Monroe’s Evergreen Speedway, which lost one of the Northwest’s biggest races in the Summer Showdown, resumed action on June 27 with televised races.
Montana Raceway Park in Kalispell delayed the start of its season and then announced in late May it was closing permanently. The track’s marquee event, the Montana 200, was a popular stop for Super Late Models in the Northwest. Owen Riddle of Naches had three victories there in the last five years.
Yakima’s first Pro Late Model event will start with practice sessions from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re excited to get cars on the track,” Marshall said. “It’s been frustrating for everybody, but we’re all doing the best we can. Hopefully things get better soon and things open up.”