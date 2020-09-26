Nearly a century ago, wedged between the first World War and the Great Depression, Yakima had itself a schoolboy football dynasty.
Basketball, too.
And a man who coached both, Roy Schactler.
Those were high times in the history of athletics at Yakima High School, which produced plenty of them before assuming its current identity of Davis — located on the same grounds — when Eisenhower opened in 1957.
Schactler’s 1925 basketball team was a bona fide state champion, having captured the title in the third year since the University of Washington began hosting an eight-team tournament. The orange-and-black clad Pirates — yes, Davis carried on the tradition — returned to Seattle in 1926 and ’27 and finished second.
Football, in those early days, had no such postseason and not even an Associated Press state poll, which crowned Eisenhower’s 9-0 season in 1964 as AA state champions. Washington’s state playoffs didn’t start until 1973.
But if you should happen to pass by the trophy case in the lobby of Davis’ gym, you’ll see a pair of genuine artifacts filled with history if not air. A pair of glazed, slightly deflated footballs that each declare a distinct prize — State Champions 1923 and State Champions 1925.
A bit of bias, surely, but good facts and arguments to back them up.
With a tradition of not playing a game until October and always finishing with a Thanksgiving clash against Walla Walla, Yakima’s 1923 crew knocked out six shutouts and didn’t allow a rushing touchdown — often described then as a line plunge — in all eight games.
The school’s yearbook, the Lolomi, had a delightful assessment of the season.
“Our 1923 football team became the state’s most successful team because it was made up of men who played fair, and who were backed by the students and citizens of Yakima,” it noted. “No fellow was superior to his teammate, and all were sincere friends. They had a spirit of stick-to-itiveness that carried them to victory against the hardest-fighting and heaviest teams in the state.”
The Pirates were not sheltered by a weak schedule, earning shutouts against two Spokane schools in North Central and Hillyard, which later became Rogers. Most games were tight with a fumble return deciding the North Central game, and the lone semi-blemish was a 0-0 tie with Kennewick.
There were two super powers in eastern Washington back then, Lewis & Clark and Walla Walla — which six years earlier showed no mercy in a 119-0 win over Yakima.
When it came time for the season finale and Yakima remained unbeaten, the Pirates braced for their train ride to Walla Walla, which was expecting a crowd of 5,000. Yakima fans rallied their support, paying the fare for a special Northern Pacific rooter train that brought 300 locals to the Saturday afternoon contest. A hundred more went by car.
Betting was commonplace back then and the line favored the home team, which had a notable size advantage, by 14 points.
“Walla Walla was considered the champion of the state,” exclaimed the Yakima Morning Herald. “The alumni of Yakima stated they would be in the poor house if Yakima lost. They had bet everything from their clothes to meals for the next week.”
Eddie Scheinost kept them well fed.
Yakima’s senior captain and four-year veteran of the program booted a 19-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to beat the Blue Devils 3-0. Scheinost returned to Yakima as the crowning hero of an unbeaten season and his skills became legendary.
In 1956, Herald sports editor George Redmond recounted this gem: “The story is told that while playing center he would roll himself up into a ball, hurl himself at the opposition and there would be a big hole for the Buccaneer backs to slip through.”
Scheinost wrestled at Washington State, was highly active in local sports, especially baseball, and spent 42 years as a manager at the Yakima Hardware Company.
Flush with a 7-0-1 record while outscoring opponents 158-12, Yakima staked its claim with a comparative-score hypothesis. Having clipped Walla Walla, that left the question of Lewis & Clark and while there was no head-to-head game they did have four common opponents. Yakima beat all of them while LC tied North Central 0-0 on Thanksgiving.
Ergo, state champions. Maybe there was no disrespect meant, but there was a strong belief that the eastside’s brand of football was stronger than the westside.
After a 7-1 campaign in 1924, the lone loss being a 7-0 setback to North Central, Schactler had himself a brute of a squad in 1925 and he played into that strength with a power running game. Senior captain and fullback Allen Creamer pounded the middle while halfbacks Carl Peterson and Carl Ellingsen swept the edges.
Nobody got close.
The Pirates were 8-0 with six shutouts and boasted a monstrous scoring advantage of 304-16. Schactler wasn’t taking any chances heading into the season finale at Walla Walla, instructing his 23 players to not indulge in second helpings on Thanksgiving — two days before the big game.
Peterson ran wild and Yakima won 28-0.
The Herald’s flowery coverage the next day proclaimed that Yakima “trampled over eight opposing elevens to gain the lonely perch on the football pinnacle of fame. With one of the sweetest working, perfectly coordinated and best-coached squads in its history, they have earned the right to be practically the undisputed high school football champions of the state.”
Using the word practically was the only restraint shown. But with such dominance, the claim of state champion was certainly strong enough to paint it on a ball.
Auburn, Whatcom (Bellingham), Colville and Lewis & Clark joined Yakima has unbeatens in 1925, and Auburn put out a challenge to add a game against any of them. There was even talk of some sort of playoff. But the state athletics association forbid any games after the last Saturday of November.
What a year it was, 1925, which started with brothers Leonard and Ralph Carlton leading the basketball team to a four-game run through the state tournament. The Pirates were 15-3 that season with some interesting pairings — two of the losses were to the Washington State College varsity and UW freshmen.
Adding to the huge year for YHS, Leonard Carlton swept the 120- and 220-yard hurdles at the state track championships.
Yes, Schactler coached track, too. He was the school’s science teacher and athletics coach for 10 years before taking a position among Yakima Valley Junior College’s first faculty class in 1928. He moved on to a career in administration as principal at Barge and Lincoln schools.
Yakima High School had several impressive football seasons on its athletic field, located adjacent to the castle-like school building, but these were the glory years. From 1923 through ‘25, the Pirates were 22-1-1 with 15 shutouts and an average of four touchdowns a game.
That’s worth claiming one state championship and, heck, why not two?