YAKIMA, Wash. —The Gap2Gap races and Yakima Kiwanis Rock the Gap dinner/concert scheduled for May 30 are officially postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to an announcement Monday from the Yakima Greenway.
The five-leg multi-sport endurance race and the junior Gap2Gap race will be rescheduled at a later date. They join a growing list of cancelled local races, the Yakima River Canyon Marathon, the Yakima Skyline 25K and 50K, the Clear Lake Half Marathon and five-mile run, and the Grey Rock Trail Runs.
Yakima Greenway trails remain open and park reservations for May and June are still scheduled, although all playgrounds and benches have been closed, and staff encourages the public to maintain social distancing.
Last month, the nonprofit moved the annual Kids Fish-In at Sarg Hubbard Park from April 18 to June 6. For more information on all events, go to yakimagreenway.org.