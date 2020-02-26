Yakima’s newest arena football team hopes making strong connections within the community will lead to a lasting relationship.
Central Washington State Fair Association CEO and president Kathy Kramer joined Yakima Canines coach and co-owner Warren Reynolds in officially signing an agreement Wednesday morning at the SunDome, where the team will play six home games this season. Reynolds said the team will be part of the American West Football Conference and plans to organize a pregame tailgate to meet with fans at some point before the home opener on April 4.
“All the owners, we all know each other and decided to do this together,” said Reynolds, who played football for three years in Europe and coached at the junior high level for three years. “It’s a team effort. Everything we do is community-supported, community-based, community sponsorships.”
The team held two local tryouts and one in Florida to build its roster, which Reynolds said will feature about 12 local players who fans may recognize from previous semi-pro teams. They’re also bringing in some recent college players such as DeChaun Holiday, a linebacker from UCLA who was rated as the No. 14 recruit in California by ESPN as a senior.
Quarterback Marcus Parker also spoke at the news conference and said he’s eager to get started on another chance to pursue his pro football dreams. The 2013 Gonzaga graduate played quarterback in high school in the San Diego area and turned down opportunities to try Division I football to play baseball collegiately until a left wrist injury ended his career.
After that he turned to Gonzaga’s club rugby team and eventually played semipro football in Washington, as well as a stint overseas with Team Canada last year. Parker will begin practicing with his new teammates on March 3 and they’ll open playr season March 21 against the Tri-Cities Fire at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.
“We are just happy to bring football back to Yakima,” Reynolds said. “We’re excited to get started, win some games, and hopefully bring a championship back here.”
He’s optimistic the league will fare better than past failures, in part because travel costs will be reduced by a regional schedule with teams from Wenatchee, the Tri-Cities and Nampa, Idaho.
Reynolds said another expansion team in San Francisco fell through for financial reasons, and the Reno Express, one of four teams from last year’s inaugural season that was expected to play, no longer appears on the schedule on the websites of both the AWFC and the Canines.