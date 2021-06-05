The Yakima Canines dropped the third straight game of their inaugural season, losing 72-24 to the Tri-City Rush Saturday night at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Yakima’s desperation led to 26 fourth-quarter points for Tri-City, including a pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns. The Canines defense picked up a score of its own when Lagrant Pegram Jr. returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Cody Brown ran into the endzone for Yakima’s fourth touchdown of the night, just before the clock ran out. Tri-City picked up its second straight win following a 72-32 rout of Wenatchee Valley in its season opener a week ago.
The Canines began with a 76-21 loss to the defending champion Idaho Horsemen on May 21 before losing their home opener 40-22 to the Oregon High Desert Strom on May 29.
Yakima will travel back to Idaho next week before returning home to host Tri-City once again on June 19 for the third of six scheduled games at the SunDome.
Idaho suffered its first loss of the season, dropping a 44-40 decision at Oregon on Saturday night.