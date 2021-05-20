The Yakima Canines took another big step toward finally taking the field as 18 players on the 25-man roster signed contracts Thursday morning, one day before their season opener.
Only 21 players will travel to Nampa, where Yakima’s taking on the unbeaten Idaho Horsemen at 6 p.m Friday. For many of the Canines, it will be their first time playing arena football.
“The biggest thing is getting these guys to slow down toward the sidelines because we haven’t had practice indoors yet, so they don’t know that they can’t just run full-speed into the wall,” said quarterback Marcus Parker, who played semipro outdoor football in Spokane. “That’s going to be an adjustment that we’re going to have to make during the game.”
Defensive back D’Andre Sampson, one of the few players with arena football experience, said they’ve tried to stop plays at the sideline and simulate the effects of a wall as much as possible outside. Practices indoors at the Yakima Valley SunDome could begin next week, according to coach Warren Reynolds.
Robert Berger, a 2018 Granger graduate, said he’s anxious to line up at running back for his arena football debut alongside former University of Idaho tailback Quincy Smith. Berger’s experience at fullback in high school gave him some experience blocking that will be valuable for an offense likely to pass much more than the Spartans.
The defense may face the biggest challenge against an offense that scored nearly 50 points per game during an unbeaten 2019 regular season while winning by an average of more than 22 points. A week ago in a 75-24 blowout of Wenatchee Valley, Horsemen quarterback Hayden Wright completed 11 passes for eight touchdowns.
“We know they like the deep ball and that’s where they have a majority of their success, so if we could just make them march down the field on us, I feel like that would increase our chances,” Sampson said. “We know they’re going to score. (The field is) 50 yards, there’s a wall there.”
He believes matching up against the defending champions, who have never lost, while still learning how to play arena football could make this Yakima’s biggest challenge of the season. Still, coach Warren Reynolds and his players are confident they can compete against the team coached by his brother, Chris Reynolds.
It should give the Canines a good chance to see where they are heading into its May 29 home opener against Oregon, which lost its first game at Idaho, 46-44. Reynolds said single-game tickets should go on sale tomorrow.
All fans will be required to wear masks and seats at the SunDome will be divided into two sections based on COVID-19 vaccination status. Those who show their card can sit on behind the home sideline with no social distancing requirements, while all others must me spaced out on the visitors’ side.
COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season and pushed back the Canines’ season opener, originally scheduled for May 8 in Yakima.