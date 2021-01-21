The Yakima Canines appear ready to try to bring indoor football back to the Yakima SunDome again after a false start in 2020.
The Canines released a 12-game schedule on Monday with three games against each team in the American West Football Conference, starting May 9 at home against Tri-City Rush. COVID-19 canceled the season before it began last March, and even before that one of their three opponents suspended operations due to financial problems.
Coach and general manager Warren Reynolds said the Canines expect to be ready to go, dependent on Washington state's COVID-19 restrictions. State Fair CEO Kathy Kramer confirmed the team has met all of its contractual obligations, but she added the SunDome will continue to follow the state's reopening guidelines when hosting games.
Those will determine how many fans can attend the team's six home games between early May and late July. Reynolds said all four opponents look prepared for the season and he noted the league expects to add teams in San Diego and Utah for 2022.
The Canines hope to host local tryouts to fill out their 25-man roster at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Yakima Athletic Club. Reynolds said the 24 players listed on the team's website will be among at least 40 competing for positions.
That includes former Toppenish standouts Keyano Zamarripa, a tailback and defensive back, and running back Chris Grant. Both 2019 graduates work full-time and Grant plans to start taking plumbing classes at Perry Tech in March, but they're not ready to give up on their football dreams just yet.
"Hopefully I can get somewhere with it," Zamarippa said. "Obviously my goals are pretty high, but right now my main goal is just to make the team."
The Canines would be the third football team play in the SunDome. The Yakima Shockwave (2001) and Yakima Valley Warriors both fizzled out after one season (2010).