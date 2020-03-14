YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Canines’ inaugural season late last week hit another bump — one that might end the campaign before it began.
The American West Football Conference announced that it is postponing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Due to the current coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across our globe, the American West Football Conference its member teams, and the venues that house our member teams have decided to postpone the 2020 AWFC Season until further notice,” a post on the league’s website said. “We will continue to watch how this pandemic pans out and hopefully we can resume our season sooner than later. We will continue to work with our local venues on establishing new dates and announcing a new start date.”
The SunDome and State Fair Park on Friday canceled all events at the facilities through the end of March because of concerns over the virus.
The Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks were supposed to host the Tri-City Rage in the league opener Tuesday at the Town Toyota Center, but that game has been canceled.
It’s been a turbulent time for the AWFC since the Canines signed a lease with the CWSF on Feb. 26 to use the SunDome for six games as part of a 12-game schedule.
That same day, the Tri-Cities Fire, one of four teams in the AWFC, announced on its Facebook page that it was suspending operations for the 2020 season because of financial problems.
The Rage were set to replace the Fire and be the Canines’ opponent for their first game April 4 in the SunDome.