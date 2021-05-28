The Yakima Canines learned the hard way last week what it will take to be the American West Football Conference's best team.
A 76-21 humbling at the hands of his brother, coach Chris Reynolds and the Idaho Horsemen, convinced Canines coach Warren Reynolds some immediate changes would be necessary. His team will find out how much it improved over the last seven days in Saturday's home opener, another tough test against the Oregon High Desert Storm.
"My brother's team is division champs," Reynolds said, noting that after watching films he believes Idaho could beat half of the team's in the Indoor Football League, arena football's highest level. "But it should never have been like that."
The Canines fell behind 49-0 in the first half of what was for many players the first arena football game of their careers. Oregon nearly handed Idaho its first loss in the league's two seasons, falling 46-44 on the road three weeks ago.
Yakima still hasn't been able to practice indoors, since jury selection continues to be held at the Yakima SunDome. Reynolds said the field will be set up on Saturday prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff, and he's hopeful the team will be allowed to practice there next week.
He acquired reinforcements to bolster a struggling offensive line, highlighted by 6-foot, 285-pound Danny Longerbeam, a former all-state selection in West Virginia. Reynolds also expects starting running back De'Shaun "Pacman" Patacsil to be available after he missed last week's opener due to injury.
Single-game tickets went on sale Monday and Reynolds said they've been selling well not only for this week, but also for next Saturday's game against the Tri-City Rush. Yakima's expecting to play six home games this season, capped off by another visit from Oregon on July 30.
This is the first week featuring two games in the five-team American West Football Conference, since all four teams in Washington and Oregon pushed back their home games due to COVID-19 restrictions. Yakima had initially planned to play its home opener May 8.