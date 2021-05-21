FOR RESULTS, GO TO @americanwestfb on Twitter. You can also find updates from @thegametimeguru

The Canines' loss kept Idaho unbeaten in 16 American West Football League games all-time, including three to start the 2021 season. Yakima will look to pick up its first win in next Saturday's home opener against the Oregon High Desert Storm, which lost 46-44 at Idaho two weeks ago.

Season tickets are available and single-game tickets at the SunDome are expected to go on sale soon. All fans must wear masks but vaccinated ticketholders will be allowed to sit on one side of the arena without social distancing while those without vaccination cards will be required to sit in small, spaced out groups on the other side.