NAMPA, Idaho — Playing in their third game and putting up big points in each of them, the Idaho Horsemen made the season opener for the Yakima Canines a tough one with a 76-21 decision Friday night.
Idaho moves to 3-0 in the American West Football Conference and will meet Yakima again on June 12 in Nampa and June 26 in the SunDome.
The Canines will play their long-awaited home opener a week from Saturday against the Oregon High Desert Storm. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in the SunDome.
The Storm lost to the Idaho Horseman 46-44 on May 8 before being off the last two weeks. Oregon is coached by Keith Evans, who played for the Shockwave.
Yakima and the rest of the AWFC saw its 2020 season canceled before it began. The move happened two weeks after the Canines had reached a deal with the State Fair Park officials to bring indoor football back to the Yakima Valley.
The Canines will be the third football team to play in the SunDome. The Yakima Shockwave (2001) and Yakima Valley Warriors both fizzled out after one season (2010).
Season tickets are available at the team's website (www.gocaninefootball.com) and single-game tickets at the SunDome are expected to go on sale soon.
All fans must wear masks but vaccinated ticketholders will be allowed to sit on one side of the arena without social distancing while those without vaccination cards will be required to sit in small, spaced out groups on the other side.