A renewed confidence permeated practice for the Yakima Canines this week following the first win of their inaugural season.
They did much more than just outscore winless Wenatchee, blowing out the Skyhawks 40-0 for the first shutout by any team in the American West Football Conference this season. A playoff berth may be out of reach, but coach Warren Reynolds believes his team could prove last week's result wasn't a fluke in Friday's home finale against Oregon.
"I really think we can be the spoilers playing Oregon," Reynolds said. "I think we have a great chance."
The Desert Storm knocked off two-time defending champion Idaho for the second time last week, keeping them in contention for homefield advantage in the playoffs. Three weeks ago, they knocked off the visiting Canines by a score of 66-18.
Reynolds said since then Yakima's upgraded six of its eight starters on defense by reaching out to players from Seattle, Tacoma and Portland. Defensive back LaGrant Pegram's drawing attention from Canadian Football League teams in Ottawa and Winnipeg, anchoring the secondary alongside Brandon Williams and Ronnie Rosendahl.
Calvin Lowe, one of five quarterbacks to throw a pass for the Canines this season, missed the last meeting with Oregon due to an injury. The New Jersey native returned to lead Yakima to its highest point total of the season, easily surpassing the 24 points scored against Tri-City on June 5.
Reynolds said former Granger running back Robert Berger added another key weapon for the offense, rushing for at least 100 yards.
Yakima previously hadn't gotten any closer to a win than its 40-22 loss to Oregon in the Canines' home opener on May 29. Despite some promising starts, everything always seemed to go wrong for Yakima in the third quarter.
That all changed last week, when Reynolds said the Canines finally played well for all four quarters. He's optimistic they can build some momentum for next season with strong showings against Oregon on Friday and at Tri-City next Saturday.