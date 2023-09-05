Stetson Dell Wright won all-around cowboy for the second straight year at the 100th annual Ellensburg Rodeo, thanks to strong performances in saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
He won the saddle bronc riding competition with 177.5 points on two head and finished third in the bull riding competition. The 24-year-old from Milford, Utah who ranks No. 2 on the Pro Rodeo circuit in saddle bronc riding and No. 1 in bull riding took home $14,970.
Wright also won Saturday night's Xtreme Bulls event, posting scores of 87.5 and 91 to earn $17,414. He's currently the PRCA world all-around leader by a wide margin and has collected more than $353,400 this year.
J.D. Struxness from Milan, Minn., recovered from an eighth-place finish in the opening round to win the steer wrestling competition, earning almost $9,700 to jump into seventh place in the PRCA World Standings. Other winners included bareback rider Keenan Hayes, team ropers Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, tie-down roper John Douch, barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, breakaway roper Kelsie Domer, steer roper Taylor Santos and bull rider T Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.