SELAH — A fast start made it quickly evident Saturday's game at Selah would be a special one for Prosser forward Halle Wright.
The 6-foot Idaho State signee dominated around the basket, carrying the Mustangs to a 74-43 road win. She scored seven points in the first three minutes and 18 of her game-high 27 before halftime, setting the stage for Wright's 1,000th career point on a turnaround jumper midway through the third quarter.
"My eighth grade year, watching Marissa Cortes get her thousand, I never thought it would be me," said Wright, who also grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. "I always really looked up to her and so just to be able to get mine...it meant a lot."
Marissa's father coached Wright from second grade through high school as she played alongside Malia Cortes, the senior point guard who's hit eight 3-pointers in the last two days. Prosser coach Kyler Bachofner called it "a blessing" to be able to coach such talented players, and he's looking forward to seeing just how far this season's team will go.
Much of that will depend on the reigning CWAC MVP, who's averaging a league-best 20.3 points per game. Opponents rarely have an answer for her size and athleticism inside, and when Wright draws extra attention from opposing defenses, she's proven adept at finding talented shooters like Cortes and Leila Taylor for open looks.
Prosser's offense allows Wright to step out to the perimeter, where she can knock down jumpers or drive to the basket. Those talents will be more valuable in college, but for now she recognizes it's near the basket where she's most effective.
"Going on to the next level, I know that I'm not going to be the biggest anymore," Wright said. "So I know that I'm going to have to get a different variety, start looking on the outside more."
Bachofner knows Prosser's offense runs through Wright, but he's quick to point out the Mustangs can turn to several other players for offense as well. They proved it during Wright's five-game absence earlier this season, which Bachofner attributed to "team issues."
That didn't stop Prosser from picking up a big road win at Eastmont, beating Grandview and Pullman at home, and nearly pulling off an upset in a 60-57 loss at West Valley of Spokane on Dec. 28. Freshman Lay'lee Dixon filled in admirably with multiple double-digit scoring efforts, and Wright said she's enjoyed seeing the growth of her counterpart who also plays the same position as Wright for the Mustangs' volleyball team.
She returned to the lineup for Friday's win over Ephrata and acknowledged it took a little time to adjust, but she praised her teammates for their support. Bachofner said Prosser's other players gained confidence in their time without Wright, who watched from the bench for most of Saturday's fourth quarter as the Mustangs kept scoring.
"We certainly found our style, too," Bachofner said. "I think we transitioned well today, which we did without Halle as well, and just defense. We're really getting our energy from our press, which leads to us to easy transition buckets on the other end."
Prosser forced 33 turnovers and came up with 18 steals against a young Selah team led by senior Jayden Horton. She's taken over the role of primary scorer with Kylie Sherman sidelined by a knee injury for at least another week or two, and Horton posted a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
The Vikings (0-3 CWAC, 2-8) applied some aggressive defensive pressure of their own, occasionally finding success to force 17 Mustangs turnovers. But Bachofner came away impressed by the poise of his guards, who Wright said she fully trusts to bring the ball up the court on their own, although she's willing to make herself a tall target if necessary.
Even more pressure and an uptempo game awaits Prosser (3-0, 10-2) in its next game when it faces top-ranked Ellensburg at home next Friday. The unbeaten Bulldogs and 6-foot-6 center Olivia Anderson will pose a significant challenge for Wright and the Mustangs, but Bachofner believes his experienced guards and the league's most dominant post player will be ready to build on their highest scoring game since the season opener at Toppenish.
"(Wright) came ready to play and it happened to be her night," Bachofner said. "We celebrate her and look forward to Ellensburg."
PROSSER — Halle Wright 27, Cortes 9, Taylor 8, Maljaars 5, Groeneveld 0, Chavez 9, Ibarra 7, Lay'lee Dixon 6, Milanez 3. 26-66 14-21 74.
SELAH — Jayden Horton 16, Franklin 8, Mattson 8, Coons 5, Garza 0, Hall 4, Ruark 0, Hartman 0. 17-47 3-3 43.
Prosser=23=17=15=19=—=74
Selah=9=11=10=11—=41
3-point goals: Prosser 8-22 (Cortes 3-7, Taylor 2-6, Chavez 1-2, Milanez 1-3, Ibarra 1-1), Selah 6-15 (Horton 3-6, Franklin 2-5, Coons 1-3). Rebounds: Prosser 37 (Wright 9), Selah 36 (Horton 14). Turnovers: Prosser 17, Selah 33. Steals: Prosser 18, Selah 10. Fouls: Prosser 8, Selah 17. Fouled out — None.
