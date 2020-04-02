YAKIMA, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to maintain most of its restrictions on outdoor activities so long as COVID-19 poses a significant health threat.
Director Kelly Susewind said Thursday it’s possible some policy changes could be forthcoming to allow for some limited opportunities for outdoor recreation. But he acknowledged even before Jay Inslee’s extended his statewide stay-at-home order to May 4 that the wildlife department closures set to expire April 8 would likely be extended.
“We need to look at this at a community level,” Susewind said during a video conference with reporters. “These aren’t easy decisions or light decisions. We agonize over these closures.”
He understands the frustration of those who feel they can easily isolate from others in nature, many of whom have contacted the department to share their concerns. But Susewind held firm in the belief shared by health officials that extra travel and crowds in popular places could lead to additional spread of the virus.
Those concerns led the WDFW to close campgrounds on March 22, shut down all lands to recreation on March 24, and finally close fishing statewide March 25. Although some hunting seasons with limited participation will continue, the agency delayed the start of spring bear season and canceled its popular spring youth turkey hunt.
Susewind said the agency reached out to other states and considered less stringent measures, such as limiting recreational use to locals and trying to enforce social distance measures. But he said the need for immediate action left them with few choices and deputy director Amy Windrope noted asking staff to interact with the public could lead to other problems.
“What we’re seeing in other states is that their enforcement officers now are quarantined and getting sick,” Windrope said. “We in this state worry a lot about the amount of personal protective equipment that we have and it seems like it’s moving risk onto our enforcement.”
Those officers will still be out patrolling the wildlife department’s land, an especially important job with most field managers and biologists working from home. Windrope said the department’s concerned about vandalism from those upset by the closures and especially worried about the risk of wildfires as temperatures begin to rise.
Although the supplemental budget set to be approved tomorrow is expected to provide $27 million to fill the holes in the wildlife department’s operating budget, Susewind’s aware the COVID-19 closures could be costly in the long-term. Revenues keep going down and the anger from hunters and anglers could dent license revenues, but Susewind said the main focus for now is on keeping people safe.
He said no furloughs are planned as the department tries to find work for its staff, and they’ll continue with essential tasks such as marking salmon and steelhead from hatcheries. Other workers such as those at the Naches hatchery will continue planting trout in area lakes to prepare for the upcoming season, currently scheduled to open April 25.
Agency officials will meet Monday to officially determine extend its statewide fishing closure. Susewind wants to stay proactive and emphasized some recent success in lowering the number of new coronavirus cases statewide shouldn’t be a reason to relax social distancing guidelines and open up the outdoors.
“Are there options where we could open up something to give some relief?” Susewind said. “But we need to do it in a way that doesn’t concentrate people and doesn’t have people running around.”