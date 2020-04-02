The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is still holding out hope it can have some sort of spring season.
WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said in a video on the state organization’s website Thursday that if school returns to session by May 4 they will hold “some sort of culminating event.”
Hoffman said that an ideal world that would mean the normal spring championships that are held at the end of May, but he said that was contingent on securing venues and officials.
The WIAA had originally set an April 24 as the guideline for still having spring state championships after Gov. Jay Inslee announced March 13 that all schools would close for six weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Inslee on Thursday extended a stay-at-home order through May 4.
If school returns after May 4, Hoffman said the WIAA is looking into holding some sort of local or regional competition to give everybody the chance to compete this spring.
“Our ultimate goal is to provide every senior that senior game,” Hoffman said.
The WIAA said it will not push the spring season into June.
On May 30-31, the Yakima Valley is scheduled to host Class 2A and 1A baseball at Yakima County Stadium, 2A softball at Carlon Park, 2B and 1B softball at Kiwanis Park and 1A-2B-1B tennis at Yakima Tennis Club.