The WIAA's executive board announced new guidelines to offer additional practice time for student-athletes and more specific rules for scheduling in its modified seasons for the 2020-21 school year.
Typical winter sports will start a week earlier than initially suggested, on Dec. 28, to help student-athletes avoid overlap with sports in Season 3. That will allow football teams to begin practice on Feb. 17, almost two weeks earlier than other Season 3 sports due to a higher number of required practices before the first game.
The board also added an out-of-season coaching period this fall from Sept. 28-Nov. 30 for counties that have reached the appropriate phase of Washington's "Safe Start" plan. Football teams can hold 20 contact practices during that period, but no coaching is allowed from Aug. 17 - Sept. 27.
Modifications to the fall schedule pushed the regular seasons and state championships for cross country, slowpitch softball, and girls swimming and diving to Season 3 in the spring. But counties in Phase 3 could still compete in alternate seasons for cross country and slowpitch softball this fall, along with the normal alternate seasons for tennis and golf.
Schools will be allowed to schedule only 70% of their typical contests during this year's shortened seasons. Multiple Yakima Valley athletic directors previously indicated that would likely mean eliminating some nonleague competitions.