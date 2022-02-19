An unbeaten season earned the Ellensburg girls class 2A's No. 2 seed a game close to home for next week's Regionals, the WIAA announced Sunday.
The 22-0 Bulldogs, ranked 2nd in the class 2A RPI behind No. 1 seed Tumwater, will host 16-4 Washougal either Friday or Saturday, at a venue and time to be announced later. They're the only Yakima Valley team to earn a coveted top four seed, although the Zillah, Toppenish, Davis and Sunnyside Christian boys, along with the Zillah girls, all received top eight seeds, guaranteeing them a spot at the following week's state tournaments.
After beating rival Zillah for the second time in three tries to capture the district title, Toppenish's boys captured a 5 seed and will travel to face Freeman. The selection committee, made up of representatives from 1A leagues across the state, gave the Leopards a No. 6 seed and a road trip to play No. 3 Life Christian, the RPI's No. 6 team.
Any hopes a 19-1 record and a No. 4 RPI ranking would be good enough to keep Davis close to home were dashed, as the committee handed the Pirates 4A's No. 7 seed. They'll travel to take on No. 2 Curtis, which went 23-3 with loss to 3A No. 7 Mt. Spokane and two southern California schools.
As 1A's No. 5 seed despite a No. 3 RPI rankings, the Zillah girls will take their 12-game win streak with them to play No. 4 Montesano, the RPI's top-ranked team. The district champion Sunnyside Christian boys earned a 5 seed and will face No. 4 Willapa Valley in their 2B Regional matchup.
Eleven Yakima Valley teams will play loser-out games, with the winners moving on to face the losers from matchups between top eight seeds.
Sunnyside's girls upset CBBN No. 1 seed Eisenhower on Saturday and picked up 4A's 15 seed, setting up a tough matchup against No. 10 Chiawana. Prosser's girls also won a loser-out game to earn an 11 seed and will stay close to home to take on No. 14 Enumclaw.
CWAC boys regular season champion Grandview will host No. 13 Enumclaw as a 12 seed and after beating the Greyhounds in the district title game, No. 14 Prosser will travel to face No. 11 Mark Morris in the 2A Regionals. Wapato's girls earned a No. 9 seed and a matchup with No. 16 Overlake, while Toppenish is the No. 13 seed and will play Tenino in the 1A Regionals.
A district title loss for Cle Elum's boys gave them the No. 12 seed and a game against No. 13 Northwest Christian, while No. 14 Mabton will travel to face No. 11 Toutle Lake in the 2B Regionals. On the girls side, No. 12 Mabton will host No. 13 Saint George's and No. 16 Granger will challenge No. 9 Adna.
The Riverside Christian boys won a loser-out game on Saturday and earned a No. 15 seed in the 2B bracket, giving the Crusaders a game against No. 10 Mount Vernon Christian.
State tournaments begin March 2, with 1A and 2A at the Yakima SunDome, 3A and 4A at the Tacoma Dome and 1B and 2B at Spokane Arena.
