YAKIMA, Wash. — White Pass offered some good news on its social media Tuesday for skiers and snowboarders wondering whether they’d be able to use their already purchased tickets for the mountain.
All lift tickets and packages purchased prior to Monday’s closure of the resort will be honored through Jan. 31, 2021. That includes the EZ package, a three-day option geared towards beginners, and the cruiser package, a three-day option for those with experience looking to improve through lessons.
This week’s RV reservations will be refunded and uphill travel at White Pass remains permissible. The announcement did not include purchases for lessons through the learning center and it’s still possible the resort could re-open to extend this winter’s 93-day season, which began Dec. 14.
Season passes for 2020-21 are now available at skiwhitepass.com for $555 for adults, $309 for juniors aged 9-16, and $25 for children 8 and under, as well as super seniors older than 72.