White Pass appears poised to open for skiing and snowboarding on Friday — but not much else.
Skiers and snowboarders will be welcomed back for the first time since the mountain abruptly closed due to COVID-19 restrictions on March 16. A recent rise in cases in Yakima County and throughout Washington means plenty of uncertainty and some new regulations at White Pass this winter.
“If you want to ski and ride this year, we’re going to provide it for you,” general manager Kevin McCarthy said in a video on social media earlier this month. “If you want to come up to the ski area hang out in the bar and drink all day, we can’t really help you this year.”
That was true even before the resort scrapped earlier plans to open its indoor dining areas with limited capacity after Gov. Jay Inslee introduced tighter restrictions for the state. Bathrooms, rentals and retails will stay open on a limited basis, but otherwise the mountain’s two lodges will be closed to the public.
A new policy to ensure COVID-19 guidelines for capacity are met requires daily lift tickets to be purchased on White Pass’s website for a specific date. Visitors can reload their existing smart cards or use their e-ticket to pick up a new card at the ticket booth.
Masks must be worn at all times except while skiing or snowboarding. White Pass recommends only riding up with those in your travel group, noting singles can share a lift by sitting on opposite sides of the chair.
A year ago, White Pass didn’t get enough snow to open until Dec. 14. This year’s promising start to winter already created a 43-inch base at the top as of Wednesday morning and marketing director Kathleen Goyette said an encouraging long-range schedule should allow all lifts to start running on a daily basis, with the possible exception of the Couloir Express this weekend.