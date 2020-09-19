While Yakima’s fields remain empty, players took the field in Kittitas County on Saturday after approval from the county’s health department on Sept. 9.
Just don’t expect this season to look anything like normal.
Short-sided games with a focus on feet-only ball contact and keeping players in the same small groups will define a season expected to end Oct. 31. Other sports, including all indoor youth activities typically sponsored by the city and Grid Kids teams that typically play against Yakima County opponents, remain postponed indefinitely.
“It would be really tough for us to offer anything in the fall,” Ellensburg youth programs coordinator David Hurn said, noting all the city-sponsored fall activities are indoors. “So we’re just playing it by ear right now.”
Kittitas County’s official release states youth sports were suspended when COVID-19 cases rose above 75 cases per 100,000 for two weeks. Those numbers dropped below that threshold again, leading to a new health order allowing activities under Phase 3 guidelines.
Meanwhile, Yakima County’s numbers are much higher and not good enough to move out of a modified Phase 1, even if the state ended its freeze on moving forward phases. Soccer games at Sozo Sports and Chesterley Park through Yakima Youth Soccer and club teams such as Crossfire Yakima and the Central Washington Sounders all remain on hold.
The Yakima Valley Grid Kids Association canceled its season in June. Selah’s city website says all youth sports are postponed until the county reaches Phase 4 of the governor’s plan.
Kittitas Valley Youth Soccer Association board president Jeff Stinson said about 300 kids, or half of their usual numbers, signed up for a season originally scheduled to start Sept. 12 before games were postponed due to unhealthy air quality caused by wildfire smoke. He expects some competitive players to join the the recreational league since competitive teams are still unable to play.
“They’re waiting,” Stinson said. “I think there’s a lot of hope at the state level.”
But for now, kids aged 6-14 who must live in Kittitas County have been placed in groups of up to ten that will only compete against each other to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. They’ll practice for 45-90 minutes on a weekday and then play short-sided games of 5v5 or less on Saturdays.
All games will be short-sided on fields Stinson said will resemble those used for the annual 5v5 Yak Attack Soccer tournament held in Union Gap. Referees hired to officiate games for the under-8 age group and older will be asked to enforce a few special rules.
All restarts, including throw-ins, will become kick-ins to minimize hand contact with the ball and headers will be prohibited for all ages. Only older teams will field goalies, who must wear their own gloves.
“For the most part, all of the activities will be done where the kids can be socially distanced from the coaches and again, really minimizing anything other than shoe-ball contact as much as they can,” Stinson said. “In terms of following return to play guidance, we follow US Club Soccer and the US Soccer federation.”
Just like in Yakima County, some baseball and softball teams in Kittitas County found ways to practice and compete over the summer. For the most part, though, young athletes in both counties will need to wait until local and state health departments deem it safe for sports to return.
Prepl practices possible
At least nine different Ellensburg High sports hope to hold practices during the WIAA’s special out-of-season coaching period this fall.
Athletic director Cole Kanyer said they’re waiting on one final approval prior to Sept. 28. If obtained, that approval would allow Ellensburg teams to offer activities with groups of 10 or less through Nov. 30.
Counties must be in at least Phase 3 to hold practices for most sports, so Yakima County high school athletes will still be unable to participate.
Perhaps the toughest sport to bring back will be football, since it requires the most players and the most physical contact. Bulldogs coach Jeff Zenisek said he and his five assistant coaches feel prepared after working on several plans throughout the summer.
“One day it’s be just pure defense, the next day it’d be pure offense,” Zenisek said. “You can do a lot vs. air. The good thing is you can spread them out enough.”
That should be easy for quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs, who already need plenty of space to run routes and throw passes. Linebackers and defensive backs can keep their distance doing agility drills and working on different coverages.
Zenisek expects the biggest challenge to be linemen, since they typically line up at most three feet apart from each other and initiate more contact than anyone else. Coaches devised various drills to address those issues, including sleds with two pads for the lineman to push.
Actual competition remains out of the question with the current guidelines, and Zenisek said he turned down an offer to play 7on7 against a Yakima County team. He’s hopeful the COVID-19 situation will keep improving and the team will be cleared to do more soon.