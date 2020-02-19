YAKIMA, Wash. — A postseason berth seemed like a long shot at best for Central Washington the last time it faced Western Oregon, and an 83-66 loss didn’t make things any better.
The Wildcats responded by winning five straight games to move back into contention, and they nearly made it six in a tough overtime loss Saturday at Anchorage. Just four remaining games — including the season finale against first-place Seattle Pacific — leave little room for error if Central wants to earn one of the six spots in the GNAC tournament, and Western Oregon will once again stand in the way Thursday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
No one in the conference scores more points than the Wolves, largely thanks to a dynamic backcourt featuring three players averaging at least 12.9 points per game. Central Washington coach Brandon Rinta said elite defense has been a big component to his team’s recent success, but he knows the Wildcats will face a huge challenge on Thursday.
“They have a very veteran backcourt that has experienced a lot of success over the last few years and I wish that there was something that we could key on,” Rinta said. “They are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the conference, but they’re versatile.”
Lately, that dynamic group of guards has included more contributions from a player familiar with basketball success in the Yakima Valley — former Zillah point guard and two-time 1A state champion Antonio Salinas. The 6-foot freshman hit 3 of 4 3-pointers and scored a game-high 10 points in a 111-78 win at Concordia back in January, and he’s played at least 10 minutes during each game of Western Oregon’s current three-game win streak.
Salinas said he’s grown a lot from matching up every day in practice with junior point guard Darius Lubom, who averages nearly 13 points and four assists per game. Western Oregon’s style looks a lot like what Salinas grew accustomed to at Zillah, and he’s regained some confidence after adjusting to the size and strength Division II college basketball and hitting 6 of his last 9 threes.
“(We) definitely (play) the same way,” Salinas said. “Not a whole lot of plays being called. It’s fast-paced and the goals are the same.”
Those factors played into his decision to choose a four-hour drive to Monmouth, Ore., over staying closer to home at Central, where he said there was some “miscommunication” during the recruiting process. His family can still attend most games, and he’s looking forward to seeing Zillah coach Mario Mengarelli and several former teammates in the crowd on Thursday.
Salinas also talks weekly with CWU sophomore forward Matt Poquette, a Morton-White Pass graduate averaging more than seven points and five rebounds per game. The two friends will both be seeking a key win with Western Oregon trying to earn the second first-round bye and Central looking to move back into a tie for sixth place.
“We talk about it a lot,” Rinta said of the postseason. “We’ve put ourselves in a position where it’s within reach and these last four games are going to have a lot of weight to them.”