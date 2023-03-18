Brody Mills and Tommy Meluskey are very good friends, and keeping it that way will defy the norm, at least within the context of a larger regional fan base.
Huskies and Ducks, friends?
Yes, it can be done.
Being a rarity will be nothing new to these two left-handed aces who hope to lead West Valley to a long and successful season before heading off to their Pac-12 baseball programs — Mills to Washington and Meluskey to Oregon.
"I have so much respect for that kid, and we're just excited to have the chance to be in the same college game together," said Mills. "That would be really cool."
"To both being going to Division I schools, that's awesome," Meluskey added. "The rivalry thing between Oregon and Washington isn't something we talk about, we're just hoping to do well. We've both put a lot of work into this, so it's exciting."
Before long summers and fall ball to prepare for those futures, there's the pressing matter at hand — one final run with the Rams.
Last year, with just two seniors in the lineup, West Valley charged through a 17-1 campaign in the CBBN but then fell flat, losing to Moses Lake in the district final and 14th-seeded Skyline in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament. The two seniors comprised half the infield, including shortstop and league MVP Drew Johnson, but the Rams are primed and ready for a deeper run in May.
"What happened last year gives us a lot of motivation," Mills said. "That first-round exit was tough. We're definitely hoping for a better finish this season, and having so much back helps."
"All of us think we can make a run at it," said Meluskey, referring to the goal of an appearance in the state's final four at Everett Memorial Stadium. "Last year was an upset (with WV seeded No. 3) and that hurt. We lost our shortstop and second baseman, but we have young guys coming in and lot of experienced older guys. We would definitely like a shot at that top four."
With these two setting the pace, all goals seem within reach.
Meluskey was voted the CBBN's offensive player of the year as a junior, posting a .418 switching-hitting batting average while going 6-0 on the mound with a 0.97 ERA and 67 strikeouts.
If that versatility isn't impressive enough, consider the skills that help make him an exceptional centerfielder. Missing a sport he hadn't played since he was a freshman, Meluskey averaged 10 points as a 6-foot-1 wing in basketball this past season and earned all-league honors. And while nursing a wrist injury that kept him out of high school baseball as a sophomore, he turned out for track and field and was a solid sprinter and jumper.
"I was disappointed I didn't play basketball as a junior so I turned out as senior just to have fun," he said. "I didn't even care if I sat on the bench, so I was happy with how that went. Track was the same — it was fun and I loved it."
With COVID wiping out the 2020 prep season and his wrist injury erasing his sophomore year, Meluskey's prep career has been limited to just last season. But, as with all promising young players, he played plenty of summer and fall club ball. That includes the summer of 2020 when he tore it up as the youngest player for the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak.
It was after the conclusion of his junior prep season when Meluskey sent Oregon some fresh highlights and his updated resume. The Ducks, who were well aware of him, responded immediately.
"I was nervous, as I always was with recruiting stuff, but Oregon was my dream school," he said. "I got down there for a visit and when the head coach offered, I thought, 'Wow, yes, let's go.' Even better, they're interested in me in all the areas — pitching, hitting and the outfield. We'll just see where it goes."
Mills had a much different route and because he was such a highly valued prospect at an early age — as a first baseman and pitcher — he endured the full spectrum of baseball's protracted recruiting process. Washington actually offered and received Mills' first commitment prior to his freshman year, but coaching circumstances led him to switch to Arizona State. Transfer portal complications at ASU forced Mills to look elsewhere, and UW immediately re-entered the picture.
"It's been crazy, a very stressful experience," said Mills, who confirmed his intent with Washington last October. "But everything feels right. The UW is where I wanted to go all along and I'm so excited about it. They've given me the green light to keep working on both pitching and hitting at first base. That was a big part of my decision."
And why wouldn't they? The 6-1, 225-pound Mills batted .424 last season with nine doubles and 39 RBI and was 7-0 pitching with 83 strikeouts. When he squares one up, it makes that sound that makes people stop talking. CBBN teams know all about his fastball and curveball, but his sharpened slider is likely to cause plenty more problems this spring — which starts with the league's first set of games on Tuesday and Friday against Davis.
It's a significant rarity for two Pac-12 recruits to come from the same team in these parts, and Meluskey and Mills have made the most of it.
"I definitely think we've made each other better," Mills said. "We've got the competitiveness, for sure, but we've used it to help each other and drive each other. We're excited to see where this last season goes and then after that."
Rivals in the future, perhaps, but always teammates.
