YAKIMA, Wash. — West Valley graduate and Oregon All-American Shane Lemieux was selected Saturday by the New York Giants.
The offensive guard was drafted with the fourth pick (150th overall) of the fifth round.
Lemieux had been projected to be drafted as early as the second round and as late as the middle of the fifth round.
He was voted to the second team of The Associated Press All-American after helping the Ducks to the Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl, where they defeated Wisconsin 28-27 on Jan. 1.
Lemieux also was a unanimous selection to the AP’s All-Pac-12 team. It was the second year in a row he was first-team pick.
At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Lemieux’s greatest assets are his experience and durability as a four-year veteran who never missed a game and made 52 consecutive starts for the Ducks. He also gets high marks for his leadership skills and intelligence.
Lemieux established his measurables at the NFL Combine in February with a 40-yard dash of 5.11 seconds, verticle jump of 25.5 inches, and broad jump of 107 inches. He also did 26 bench-press reps of 225 pounds during Oregon’s Pro Day and took a few snaps at center during footwork drills.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said Lemieux is a “barrel-chested grinder with the toughness and power to play brute ball in the trenches. He’s an experienced, well-schooled guard who’s athletic enough to perform in a variety of run schemes.”
Draft analysts also praised Lemieux’s strength, high motor, technique and hands. Concerns at the pro level arise with mobility and pass protection. The consensus is the best fit would be a team that places an emphasis on a downhill power-running game, where many scouts believe he could flourish quickly.