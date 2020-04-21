YAKIMA, Wash. — Finally, a real, originally scheduled sporting event for the nation to consume. And Shane Lemieux will be right in the middle of it.
Probably on the good side of the middle, to be more specific, but with the NFL draft it’s all speculation until the clock actually starts ticking.
What the West Valley graduate does know is that by Saturday at the latest he’ll have a destination for the beginning of his pro career.
Ever since he concluded his collegiate career at Oregon with a 28-27 victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, the second-team All-American right guard has been deep in training and preparation for the next step, which starts Thursday with the first round of the draft.
The second and third rounds will be conducted Friday followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday. Due to the global pandemic, the draft will be virtual with a remote selection process that will see all 32 NFL teams operating from their homes.
At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Lemieux’s greatest assets are his experience and durability as a four-year veteran who never missed a game and made 52 consecutive starts for the Ducks. He also gets high marks for his leadership skills and intelligence.
Lemieux established his measurables at the NFL Combine in February with a 40-yard dash of 5.11 seconds, verticle jump of 25.5 inches, and broad jump of 107 inches. He also did 26 bench-press reps of 225 pounds during Oregon’s Pro Day and took a few snaps at center during footwork drills.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said Lemieux is a “barrel-chested grinder with the toughness and power to play brute ball in the trenches. He’s an experienced, well-schooled guard who’s athletic enough to perform in a variety of run schemes.”
Draft analysts also praise Lemieux’s strength, high motor, technique and hands. Concerns at the pro level arise with mobility and pass protection. The consensus is the best fit would be a team that places an emphasis on a downhill power-running game, where many scouts believe he could flourish quickly.
With such extensive evaluation into strengths, weaknesses, potential, upside and on down the line, there isn’t much that NFL teams don’t know about Lemieux. But who will take him and when is speculation that runs across the board.
Mock drafts “have him all over the place,” noted one scouting website, which rates Lemieux as a second- or third-round talent. For example, consider these recent mock drafts and where he might go with round, overall pick and team:
• Luke Easterling of USA Today, third round, overall pick No. 92, Baltimore Ravens.
• Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports, fourth round, No. 132, Minnesota Vikings.
• Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, fifth round, No. 158, New York Jets.
• Walter Cherepinsky of Walter Football, second round, No. 40, Houston Texans.
These teams and more have Lemieux squarely on their radar, including the Detroit Lions, who have a specific need at guard and have the No. 85 and 109 overall picks.