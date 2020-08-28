Late-round draft picks and rookie free agents already stand steep odds of making an NFL roster.
The likelihood of those players making the team are even less this year with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of the preseason, which serves a live-action audition for hopefuls with something to prove.
Still, West Valley graduate and Oregon standout offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, who was selected by the New York Giants late in the fifth round of the seven-round draft last spring, seems to have a good shot of making the team’s 53-man roster when cuts are made early next month.
Ahead of an intrasquad scrimmage Friday at MetLife Stadium, Giants beat reporter Matt Lombardo of nj.com pegged Lemieux as one of 41 locks to make the squad for first-year New York coach Joe Judge.
Wrote Lombardo: “Lemieux seems to play with nastiness, which is much-needed along the Giants’ offensive line. Potentially the Giants’ long-term solution at center, Lemieux has gotten work in practice at all three interior spots.”
Lombardo listed Lemieux with seven other offensive linemen.
Lemieux, an Associated Press two-time first-team all-Pacific 12 Conference selection and second-team AP All-American last fall, has been lauded for his play in training camp.
Longtime NFL reporter Albert Breer visited Giants camp last week and mentioned Lemieux in five takeaways from his time there.
Breer tweeted, “You’ve heard about the rookie tackles. I’d keep an eye on rookie G Shane Lemieux, too. Very tough, and exactly the kind of player that I think Joe Judge is going to seek over the next few years. I don’t know if he’ll start right away, but I believe he has a future here.”
The Giants open the season Sept. 14 by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in opener of a Monday night doubleheader.