West Valley volleyball standout Mackensi Meluskey has moved to Arizona and is attending Scottsdale Christian Academy.
Earlier this month, Arizona approved moving ahead with high school fall sports as scheduled with practices allowed to start on Aug. 31.
Washington has moved all of its fall sports to next year for a shortened season in the early spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those two months for Washington’s modified season — March and April — will conflict with many major tournaments for club volleyball, which was a factor in the decision to move according to Meluskey’s father, Mitch.
The 5-foot-8 outside hitter was a CBBN first-team all-league pick as a junior and was a starter on West Valley’s state championship team in 2018. She also has experience as a libero and defensive specialist.
Scottsdale Christian Academy is Arizona’s three-time reigning state champion in Class 2A.
The Valley has seen three other notable senior athletes move to Utah recently — West Valley’s Brayden Packard, Sunnyside’s Ethan Copeland and Zillah’s Mason Landdeck.