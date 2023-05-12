The West Valley baseball team and star senior Brody Mills proved early Friday evening that not all two-hitters are created equally.
Just 10 days after the University of Washington-bound lefty surrendered two hits to Moses Lake in a dominant victory that sparked a three-game season sweep of the Mavericks, the Rams needed everything their burly standout could deliver on the mound — a pair of singles — and at the plate — a tying two-run double with two outs in the seventh — to lift West Valley to a 4-3 victory and the CBBN district championship.
The victory sends West Valley to the Class 4A state tournament for the second straight year and avenges last spring’s loss to Moses Lake in the district final.
“Our coaches were harping on us to make sure it didn’t happen again,” Mills said of last year’s 6-3 loss in the district final after the Rams, like this year, won all three regular-season matchups. “Last year was a shocker to us, so coming into this game we were taking them very seriously and we knew we had to get the job done.”
While Mills was overpowering at times Friday — he struck out nine and retired the final eight batters he faced, fanning five of them — he also hit a couple speedbumps. A pair of walks in the top of the first inning helped Moses Lake take a 1-0 lead.
Then, two errors and a hit batter were key in a two-run fifth that gave the Mavericks a 3-1 lead they would carry into the seventh.
“Of course there was a little frustration there but I knew our defense would come back if I gave them another chance,” Mills said. “I never lose confidence.”
Or grit, which wasn’t lost on West Valley coach Ryan Johnson.
“He battled the whole game,” he said. “He’s just a competitor.”
To their credit, the Mavericks also were up to the challenge. While Moses Lake’s offense took advantage of what was given to them, senior right-hander Drew Greninger scattered five WV hits over six-plus innings and induced eight pop-up or fly-ball outs.
“You can’t just throw your hat out there, it’s not going to happen that way,” Johnson said. “We were right, that was a dogfight right up until the end.”
Isaac Froula and Landen Birley both singled to start the Rams’ final at-bat. After a pair of fly-ball outs, Mills drove the second offering from Mavericks reliever Kaiden Valdez to deep right-center field to tie the score.
“I wasn’t surprised he hit a double there, honestly,” Johnson said. “He’s one of the best hitters to ever come through West Valley.”
After an intentional walk to Brandt Kniesler, senior John Sullivan capped the heroics with a single to left field to score Connor Speer, who pinch ran for Mills.
West Valley improved to 18-3 and awaits the announcement of the seedings and sites for next Saturday’s regionals.
The Rams played at Yakima County Stadium last year, but Johnson expects the team to head west or possibly to the Tri-Cities this time around.
Either way, they’ll enter regionals on a high.
“That was super exciting,” the coach said. “We need to use that to keep the momentum rolling.”
Moses Lake (15-8) will host Eastmont, a 12-2 winner Friday against Davis, in a winner-to-state contest Saturday.
West Valley highlights: Brody Mills two-run 2b, 9 Ks; Jackson May 2b; Isaac Froula 1-1, RBI, run; Landen Birley 1-3, run; John Sullivan game-winning RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.