West Valley junior class president Armour Johnson thinks it would be cool to go to an Ivy League school, but he's feeling more inclined to consider the University of Connecticut after this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The Huskies' march to the national title helped give Johnson the ultimate March Madness bragging rights. One of his brackets finished tied atop the leaderboard of the ESPN's Men's Tournament Challenge, beating out more than 20 million other entries.
"I did 25 brackets," Johnson said. "I filled the first 10 out based on everything, like super strategically, based on what I watched, who I thought was going to win."
For the other 15, to reach the maximum amount ESPN allows, Johnson focused more on long shots or what he wanted to see happen. His 14th bracket took No. 5 seed San Diego State to the title game because of his sophomore honors English teacher and Aztecs superfan, Mark Burns.
When SDSU stunned No. 1 overall seed Alabama in the Sweet 16, it ended any chance Johnson had of winning the West Valley basketball group. He'd submitted two entries picking the Crimson Tide and Marquette to win titles over Kansas, and the latter two teams failed to make it past the second round.
His 14th bracket took a huge hit when one of his Final Four teams — No. 1 seed Purdue — lost in the tournament's most shocking first-round upset and he correctly predicted only four of the eight second-round winners on the first Saturday. But Johnson realized his bracket had a chance to be special when his other seven Elite 8 picks all survived an upset-filled Sweet 16.
Johnson's confidence in UConn kept growing when he and his dad, Wes, went to Las Vegas to attend the Huskies' 82-54 rout of Gonzaga to reach the Final Four. West Valley assistant coach Lorenzo Juarez said other Rams in a team group chat told Johnson he was due some good karma after he dove for a loose ball late in a 69-43 win at Moses Lake on Feb. 2 and an opponent landed on him, tearing his labrum and ending his season.
"It's one of those things, I'm surprised but also not surprised," Juarez said. "He's a gifted young man. There's not too many things that he can't do and so it's not surprising that he did so well on that bracket."
Along with his ASB duties, Johnson performs in the chamber choir, starred in the Warehouse Theatre production of Footloose last summer, and participates in Forensics mock trial. Juarez said the 6-foot-2 forward's a model teammate expected to step into a bigger on-court role next season after the graduation of four seniors, and his 4.0 GPA helped West Valley earn the 4A boys basketball academic state championship.
By the time San Diego State found itself locked in a tight semifinal vs. Florida Atlantic, Johnson was glued to his phone during a family road trip to Utah. The Aztecs trailed most of the game before Lamont Butler's buzzer-beater gave them a 72-71 win, and UConn rolled past Miami in the second semifinal, just as Johnson had predicted.
A buzzer-beater also contributed to Johnson's only other bracket success story, when Villanova's Kris Jenkins knocked down a three to win the national championship and put Johnson atop his family pool in 2018. This time UConn's 76-59 championship win — not far off the 78-56 score Johnson projected — started a barrage of congratulatory texts in the West Valley group chat.
Those two and a half hours Johnson spent filling out brackets the day after Selection Sunday — partly during his first period calculus class — turned out to be time well spent. Although ESPN doesn't offer any prizes to its winners, the combination of dedication, a unique perspective and, yes, quite a bit of luck, gave Johnson a memory he won't soon forget.
