It’s the middle of November so that must mean West Valley and Ellensburg are getting ready for state volleyball.
That dual theme has been ongoing for years and the pandemic gap of 2020 did not interrupt it with the Rams set to make the program’s 11th consecutive state appearance this week while the Bulldogs take the big stage for the seventh straight year.
The difference is both will be under the same roof as the SunDome braces for another mega-tripleheader with the Class 4A, 3A and 2A state tournaments taking over a week after the 1A, 2B and 1B settled up. The 20-team 3A tourney starts Thursday followed by 4A and 2A on Friday.
With double-digit seeds, West Valley and Ellensburg both face steep challenges but they have experience on their side.
As the CBBN district runner-up and No. 14 seed, the Rams open against No. 3 Lake Stevens at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. Lake Stevens, which was unbeaten before falling to top-seed Bothell last week, earned a second-place trophy here two years ago.
West Valley (14-3) has five first-team all-league players who were on the 2019 state-qualifying team — Kyley Cyr, Lexi Barbee, Lily Kinloch, Kennedy Webb and Eastern Washington signee Zoey Crimin. In three district 3-0 sweeps, all of which were loser-out, Webb amassed 36 kills, 27 digs and five aces while Crimin put together 26 kills, six blocks and five aces.
CBBN league and district champion Wenatchee received a No. 6 seed and will open against No. 11 Mt. Rainier at the same time as West Valley on an adjacent court. Wenatchee and West Valley are well rested since the district finals were held Nov. 6.
The 4A tournament was originally scheduled to be played at Saint Martin’s University but when that arrangement fell through last month the WIAA moved it to Yakima to join the 3A and 2A. The ensuing logjam on Friday has led to five opening-round 2A matches that will start at 7 a.m.
And that includes 10th-seeded Ellensburg, which takes on No. 7 White River. The winner advances to a 4:15 p.m. quarterfinal with the likely opponent being No. 2 Steilacoom. CWAC district champion Ephrata could face No. 1 Columbia River in the same round.
Two years ago, when the 2A tournament was originally slated for Saint Martin’s and then hastily moved to Central Washington University, the Bulldogs earned a second-place trophy in their home town. That team’s top two offensive weapons — Abby Harrell and Reaghan Naboychik — anchor this team, which shared the CWAC league title with Ephrata at 11-1.
Still only a junior, Harrell was named the CWAC’s MVP this week and Naboychik, who missed the spring season with an injury, made the first team. Junior middle Parker Lyyski was a second-team pick.
Ellensburg is 14-4 with the losses to teams playing in the SunDome this week — West Valley, Burlington-Edison and Ephrata, which needed five sets on its home floor to outlast the Bulldogs for the district title. The team bounced back for a winner-to-state sweep as Naboychik collected 31 kills in the two matches while Harrell had 21 kills, 28 digs and four aces.
Ephrata, seeded No. 8, was spared Friday’s ultra-early round but will still take the court at 8:45 a.m. to face No. 9 Anacortes.
