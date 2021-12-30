The names and the system may change, but West Valley’s emphasis on defense remains as strong as ever.
When the Rams learned Tuesday they’d be facing Selah in the SunDome Shootout on Wednesday instead of traveling to West Seattle on Thursday, coach Tyson Whitfield said multiple players reached out to him about guarding the Vikings’ leading scorer, 6-foot-6 forward Levi Pepper. West Valley’s aggressive man-to-man defense frustrated Pepper and mostly bottled up Selah in a comfortable 58-38 win.
“We start every day with about 45 minutes of defensive work before we even touch the ball,” Whitfield said. “That’s what we want to hang our hat on. The guys have done a great job of buying into that as well.”
They’ve held five of eight opponents under 50 points and Selah became the third team to finish short of 40 after shooting barely above 30 percent from the field. Only one team scored 50 points against West Valley as it posted a perfect 9-0 record during last spring’s shortened season.
The graduation of 7-foot-1 center Conner Turner and 6-3 wing Trey in 2019 followed by 6-6 forward James Matheny and 6-5 wing Logan Kinloch in 2020 left the Rams with a much shorter lineup. Guard Jaxson Goldsmith said West Valley’s able to make up the difference with great effort, even though defenders like 6-3 Hunter Schlepp and 6-0 Ryker Wilburn often face a significant size disadvantage when guarding Pepper or others in the post.
“My guy Hunter’s always locking down,” Goldsmith said. “We just kind of go of off him. He really helps us on D.”
Jackson Cluff’s three early 3-pointers jumpstarted the West Valley offense, and Wilburn scored seven of his 11 points in the first quarter. The Rams held Selah scoreless for more than three minutes to start the second quarter, opening up a 24-8 lead.
Whitfield can often be heard encouraging his team to push the ball up the floor after steals and rebounds, giving West Valley another way to benefit from its speed and quickness. When forced to play a halfcourt offense, the Rams found plenty of open shots from 10-15 feet away, with Goldsmith scoring a team-high 20 points despite never connecting from beyond the arc.
“I know the emphasis in today’s game is a bunch of threes and we take whatever the defense gives us,” Whitfield said. “Some nights it’s threes and the three-ball’s falling, other nights they guard the three and we’ve got to take 15-footers or get layups.”
West Valley also defended the perimeter well to limit Selah’s 3-pointers, although Malachi Young hit three on his way to 13 points. Aggressive halfcourt pressure forced the young Vikings into 15 turnovers, including nine steals for the Rams.
That’s a considerably different look from past West Valley defenses that were more content to sit back and wait to challenge teams when they got within shooting range, particularly with Turner patrolling the middle of a zone defense. In the end, though, the result’s often quite similar as the Rams rarely give up open looks.
It’s the primary reason they’ve started this season 7-1, winning every game except a 62-48 loss at Richland (6-2) by at least 20 points. Whitfield said West Valley’s defensive focus turns games into more of a team effort, something Goldsmith said translates to unselfishness with the ball at the other end.
They’re expecting to carry that success back into Big 9 play next month, starting with a trip to Eastmont on Jan. 7. The Rams have won 30 straight regular season league games dating back to January 2019 and don’t plan on losing that streak this season.
“We want to continue to progress,” Whitfield said. “These guys, they haven’t lost in league for a long time so they know that, they feel that. They understand the expectations of them.”
Selah (5-4) will be glad to get away from the Big 9 after losses to Davis, West Valley and Sunnyside in the past 15 days. The Vikings will look to stay unbeaten in CWAC play when they host rival Ellensburg on Jan. 4.
---
WEST VALLEY — Jaxson Goldsmith 20, Jackson Cluff 16, Ryker Wilburn 11, Schlepp 5, Perez 2, May 2, Mata 2, Preacher 0, Hatfield 0, Coronado 0. 22-49 10-14 58.
SELAH — Levi Pepper 18, Malachi Young 11, Kuhn 4, J. Pepper 2, Giles 0, Hull 2, McNett 1, Jones 0, Seely 0, Benjamin 0, Wright 0. 15-49 5-12 38.
West Valley=20=14=18=6=—=58
Selah=8=9=10=11=—=38
3-point goals: West Valley 4-14 (Cluff 3-6, Schlepp 1-1), Selah 3-17 (Young 3-6). Rebounds: West Valley 40 (Goldsmith 8, Schlepp 7, Wilburn 7), Selah 25 (Jack Kuhn 6). Turnovers: West Valley 12, Selah 15. Steals: West Valley 8, Selah 4. Fouls: West Valley 15, Selah 12. Fouled out — None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.